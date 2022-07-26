"She can't trust her own family": Britney Spears' mom under fire after singer leaks concerning texts she sent from a mental health facility

American pop star Britney Spears has released screenshots of her chats with her mother, friend, and a court-appointed lawyer, which were allegedly left on read when she was admitted to a mental health facility in 2019.

On July 25, the 40-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to publicly lash out at her mother, Lynne Spears, for allegedly not supporting her during her 13-year conservatorship.

Captioning the now-deleted post, Britney Spears wrote:

Britney Stan 💕 @BritneyTheStan BREAKING: Britney Spears is sharing the text messages she sent her mom, a friend and her court-appointed lawyer while she was being forced in a mental health facility against her will in 2019! #JusticeForBritney BREAKING: Britney Spears is sharing the text messages she sent her mom, a friend and her court-appointed lawyer while she was being forced in a mental health facility against her will in 2019! #JusticeForBritney https://t.co/12aq0y94cU

“It’s a little different with proof… Here are my text messages to my mom in that place 3 years ago. I show it because there was no response… When I got out, her words were 'You should have let me visit you and give you a hug.'”

In the screenshots shared from 2019, the Gimme More singer could be seen texting her "Me Maw" asking about an antipsychotic drug, Seroquel, that she was forced to take.

“He was saying he wants to UP the seraquil [Seroquel] and I’m like whoaaaaaaa horsey go f*ck yourslwf. Seraquil [Seroquel] I thought was a sleep aid but it’s for bipolar and is WAAAAY Stronger than lithium. I literally feel alll the sick medicine in my stomach. I feel like he’s trying to kill me. I swear to god I do.”

The screenshot only showed that the message was delivered and garnered no response from her mother, Lynne Spears.

Twitter reactions on Britney Spears' leaked chats with her mother, Lynne Spears

Britney Spears' hailers on Twitter slammed Lynne Spears for not helping her daughter when she claimed that the people at the medical facility were trying to kill her. While several users supported the singer for speaking out her truth, many others noted how Seroquel is "hard-stuff" and now knowing that she was being "forced" to take it is heartbreaking.

Poker Face @PokerFa24285566 Fan Account @TheSpearsRoom Britney Spears’ old friend and best friend to her mom, Felicia, has just posted this. Britney Spears’ old friend and best friend to her mom, Felicia, has just posted this. https://t.co/6iLm9Qa0W7 Bs comes in many forms bs leeches criminals to gain 5 mins fame all premedidated criminals that were in on this sinister lock up of Britney spears . Matthew God bless u and your Family plz we are all waiting for jailtime 1 by 1 dad mom lou Taylor etc etc twitter.com/TheSpearsRoom/… Bs comes in many forms bs leeches criminals to gain 5 mins fame all premedidated criminals that were in on this sinister lock up of Britney spears . Matthew God bless u and your Family plz we are all waiting for jailtime 1 by 1 dad mom lou Taylor etc etc twitter.com/TheSpearsRoom/…

Jay. @jazzminicole_ Britney Spears needs fight her mom and sister at this point. Britney Spears needs fight her mom and sister at this point.

🗣🎙🥊 @CandeeNation09 Britney Spears just dragged her mom to hell on her recent Ig post !!!!!! Britney Spears just dragged her mom to hell on her recent Ig post !!!!!! https://t.co/tqKWtXD134

Daddy Drew🇺🇸🇲🇽 @HimboNumber9 @TMZ So her mom is verifying the texts. And saying the ones who love you the most betrayed you. So Lynne is acknowledging again that her family hurt Britney Spears. @TMZ So her mom is verifying the texts. And saying the ones who love you the most betrayed you. So Lynne is acknowledging again that her family hurt Britney Spears.

vrinkles @vrinkles @BritneyTheStan Yeah she may very well be bipolar and she very well may need medication but unless she is actively psychotic, which she didn't appear to be, it's hella illegal to force it on someone. bipolar med side effects are brutal, there should be discussion and consent @BritneyTheStan Yeah she may very well be bipolar and she very well may need medication but unless she is actively psychotic, which she didn't appear to be, it's hella illegal to force it on someone. bipolar med side effects are brutal, there should be discussion and consent

Stephen @luckySGM @BritneyTheStan What is Lynne going to do now that this is out? Out here saying all she wants is her daughter to be happy. Yet she couldn’t bother to txt her daughter back when she felt they were trying to kill her in that horrible facility @BritneyTheStan What is Lynne going to do now that this is out? Out here saying all she wants is her daughter to be happy. Yet she couldn’t bother to txt her daughter back when she felt they were trying to kill her in that horrible facility

Honey Bunches Of No @bunchesofno @BritneyTheStan This is so awful. As a mother I have no idea how anyone could leave their child hanging like that @BritneyTheStan This is so awful. As a mother I have no idea how anyone could leave their child hanging like that

EMA @EmanSomali @BritneyTheStan She told her mother frankly I think they will kill me and she did nothing and now she is asking Britney to pay the lawyers' fees wow @BritneyTheStan She told her mother frankly I think they will kill me and she did nothing and now she is asking Britney to pay the lawyers' fees wow

It’s a nice day for a June wedding @cquiller1 @BritneyTheStan These text messages are heartbreaking. Brit pleas went ignored for so long. I’m almost as Brit is. She suffered unspeakable abuse that no human should have to endure, and the worst part is that it was at the hands of her own family. @BritneyTheStan These text messages are heartbreaking. Brit pleas went ignored for so long. I’m almost as Brit is. She suffered unspeakable abuse that no human should have to endure, and the worst part is that it was at the hands of her own family.

AshleyC21 @D3fan2020 @BritneyTheStan My heart literally just broke for her even more. I love her so much!!! So proud of her for speaking out about everything @BritneyTheStan My heart literally just broke for her even more. I love her so much!!! So proud of her for speaking out about everything

🩸🦋 Emo Spencer on CrySpace 💅🏾🤎 @FuckSarahBeth



I refused to take it too. I can’t imagine not only being forced to take it but forced to increase the dose when it’s already making her sick. @BritneyTheStan I’ve been on Seraquil. The side-effects of that medicine are INTENSE. It’s hard stuff.I refused to take it too. I can’t imagine not only being forced to take it but forced to increase the dose when it’s already making her sick. @BritneyTheStan I’ve been on Seraquil. The side-effects of that medicine are INTENSE. It’s hard stuff. I refused to take it too. I can’t imagine not only being forced to take it but forced to increase the dose when it’s already making her sick.

Britney Spears' friend and lawyer were also dragged for not responding to her texts

Another screenshot from the series was that of her friend Jansen, who Britney describes as her "friend from home." According to the caption, Jansen was supposed to help Britney find a lawyer but she didn't respond. In the message, Spears asked her to fetch the number of a lawyer named John Bells.

Additionally, she also raised concerns and wrote:

"Also what about the lithium in your opinion and it being monitored for so long … of course they can MAKE UP any excuse to keep doing it but is it really healthy and ok to give blood for THAT LONG. I have a feeling you will say I will be ok but it still doesn’t make any sense."

The third screenshot was of a lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, whom Britney "didn't get to pick." In the text, Spears wrote that she wanted certain changes in her life after leaving the medical facility, during her then on-going conservatorship.

She wrote that she wanted her medical rights back and said:

"When this program is over I don’t want to work at all … I want to live for me and have an adventurous life.”

However, on the same day that Spears posted screenshots of her family and friends turning their back on her when she needed them, her mother entered the picture and shared a screenshot of the story where the star's friend Jansen stated that she responded to her texts but they seem to have been deleted.

Captioning the post, she wrote:

“I hurt for you that you feel the people who love you the most betrayed you! Let me come to you! I love you!”

Britney Spears is yet to respond to her mother's post after her brief Instagram rant.

