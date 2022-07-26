"She can't trust her own family": Britney Spears' mom under fire after singer leaks concerning texts she sent from a mental health facility

American pop star Britney Spears has released screenshots of her chats with her mother, friend, and a court-appointed lawyer, which were allegedly left on read when she was admitted to a mental health facility in 2019.
On July 25, the 40-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to publicly lash out at her mother, Lynne Spears, for allegedly not supporting her during her 13-year conservatorship.
Captioning the now-deleted post, Britney Spears wrote:
“It’s a little different with proof… Here are my text messages to my mom in that place 3 years ago. I show it because there was no response… When I got out, her words were 'You should have let me visit you and give you a hug.'”
In the screenshots shared from 2019, the Gimme More singer could be seen texting her "Me Maw" asking about an antipsychotic drug, Seroquel, that she was forced to take.
“He was saying he wants to UP the seraquil [Seroquel] and I’m like whoaaaaaaa horsey go f*ck yourslwf. Seraquil [Seroquel] I thought was a sleep aid but it’s for bipolar and is WAAAAY Stronger than lithium. I literally feel alll the sick medicine in my stomach. I feel like he’s trying to kill me. I swear to god I do.”
The screenshot only showed that the message was delivered and garnered no response from her mother, Lynne Spears.
Twitter reactions on Britney Spears' leaked chats with her mother, Lynne Spears
Britney Spears' hailers on Twitter slammed Lynne Spears for not helping her daughter when she claimed that the people at the medical facility were trying to kill her. While several users supported the singer for speaking out her truth, many others noted how Seroquel is "hard-stuff" and now knowing that she was being "forced" to take it is heartbreaking.
Britney Spears' friend and lawyer were also dragged for not responding to her texts
Another screenshot from the series was that of her friend Jansen, who Britney describes as her "friend from home." According to the caption, Jansen was supposed to help Britney find a lawyer but she didn't respond. In the message, Spears asked her to fetch the number of a lawyer named John Bells.
Additionally, she also raised concerns and wrote:
"Also what about the lithium in your opinion and it being monitored for so long … of course they can MAKE UP any excuse to keep doing it but is it really healthy and ok to give blood for THAT LONG. I have a feeling you will say I will be ok but it still doesn’t make any sense."
The third screenshot was of a lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, whom Britney "didn't get to pick." In the text, Spears wrote that she wanted certain changes in her life after leaving the medical facility, during her then on-going conservatorship.
She wrote that she wanted her medical rights back and said:
"When this program is over I don’t want to work at all … I want to live for me and have an adventurous life.”
However, on the same day that Spears posted screenshots of her family and friends turning their back on her when she needed them, her mother entered the picture and shared a screenshot of the story where the star's friend Jansen stated that she responded to her texts but they seem to have been deleted.
Captioning the post, she wrote:
“I hurt for you that you feel the people who love you the most betrayed you! Let me come to you! I love you!”
Britney Spears is yet to respond to her mother's post after her brief Instagram rant.