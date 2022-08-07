What time will My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 air on TLC? Release date, plot and more about the reality show

The much-loved show, My Big Fat Fabulous Life, is coming back for season 10 on TLC. The show will air its new season at 10pm ET/PT on August 9 on the network. The show made its debut on January 13, 2015 and has since had a nine-season successful run. My Big Fat Fabulous Life showcases the life of plus-size dancer Whitney Way Thore as she balances family, friends, and her new dating life along with her successful fitness career.

In the new season, viewers will see a lot of new things, from “new man, new career, new baby” to ''new problems.'' The synopsis of My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 10 reads:

“The Thores are devastated after a stroke leaves Babs hospitalized with an uncertain road to recovery. With the help of her supportive friend group, Whitney musters the strength to be the pillar her family needs during their darkest time. Elsewhere, things get tricky for Whitney when she mixes her professional and personal life by hiring her ex-boyfriend, Lennie, to help with her online fitness videos.”

The synopsis further adds:

“And love is definitely in the air between Jessica’s wedding around the corner, Buddy’s new engagement and Ashley’s second baby on the way. Will Whitney find a love match for Heather as well? Or will a sexy Caribbean vacation have more in store than Whitney bargained for?

All about My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 10

The new season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life will air on Tuesday with rather heart-breaking news for Whitney as she learns that her mother has suffered “another stroke”, leaving her hospitalized.

The family does not know “what her prognosis is.” Her mother, Babs, is her “priority” but after talking to her doctor, she is scared as the doctor "didn’t see any progress.”

Whitney’s 76-year-old mom suffered her first stroke in 2017. Whitney took her mother Babs to the gym for some exercise during a previous season as part of her recovery plan to help her get back on track. In the confessional, she said:

"You know, there are some things about my mom that have declined obviously since her stroke but my mom is vibrant and beautiful and so full of life. She makes people happy and she makes people laugh. I just want her to have her zest for life back."

Now, the second stroke is making Whitney worried for her mother’s health. In the preview clip, Whitney is seen crying her heart out as she is not ready for anything bad. She even says that she wants her mother to know that she loves her.

Cast of My Big Fat Fabulous Life

My Big Fat Fabulous cast comprises of:

Whitney Way Thore

Barbara "Babs" Thore

Tal Fish

Heather Sykes

Glenn Thore

Hunter Thore

Ex-Lennie Alehat

Produced by Pilgrim Media Group, a Lionsgate Company, for TLC, the premiere episode of the show, titled For the Love of Babs, will air on Tuesday. The episode description reads:

"After Babs suffers a stroke, the family discovers that Babs, Glenn and Hunter have COVID-19; without her family to lean on, Whitney's friends rally together as she attempts to stay strong through a trying time."

Meanwhile, viewers can catch up on Seasons 1–9 of My Big Fat Fabulous on the Discovery+ app.

