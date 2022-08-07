Who is Courtney Marsh? All about My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Buddy Bell's fiancee

Buddy Bell, Whitney Thore’s partner in crime on My Big Fat Fabulous Life, is an engaged man now. The news came as a surprise as he shared that he got engaged to his girlfriend Courtney Marsh back in December 2021, but now the couple are planning their wedding.

Courtney Marsh, who was born in Southern Pines, North Carolina, is a store manager at Mockingbird on Broad in Southern Pines, a gift shop owned by Sundi McLaughlin. As per the store’s site, the owner has described Courtney Marsh as:

"She is creative, sweet, beautiful, smart and a real Macgiver when it comes to fixing printers, label printers, or a loose wheel on a display. There isn't much she can't fix with a rubber band and a clothes pin. Most importantly she always shows up with kindness and love in her heart. I am so thankful to have her in my life and in our community."

Courtney has kept her private life under wraps and has not shared anything about it publicly. Her Instagram account is also private. While she is active on her other social media accounts, she has not shared much about her personal or professional life.

All about My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Buddy Bell and her Courtney Marsh relationship

Fans fell in love with Whitney Thore’s spunky spirit and her group of friends who were always by her side through thick and thin on My Big Fat Fabulous Life. One of her friends, Buddy Bell, also garnered quite a fan following due to his equation with Whitney on the reality show.

After breaking up with his former girlfriend Brittany, Buddy found love again. He fell head over heels in love with Courtney, whom he first met in November 2020. It was love at first sight for both. During season 9, Buddy told the producers about his girlfriend Courtney, saying:

“My whole life changed with just one date, overnight — love at first sight... Things are just too perfect, you know? She's sexy and beautiful and like my body type, hilarious. She's got a cool future lined up for her. It's good. It's really, really good."

Buddy was completely smitten by Courtney and her nature, but he waited a year and took things slow before popping the question, as he didn’t want to repeat his past mistake of falling hard and fast and then break-up later.

The couple, however, moved on very quickly. In a shoutout to the jeweler who helped Buddy pick up the ring for Courtney, he revealed that he had melted down the heirloom gold to help make the beautiful lab-grown oval-cut diamond ring for his ladylove.

After a year of waiting, Buddy finally popped the question to Courtney, to which she happily said yes. Buddy shared the happy news with the world through his Instagram post.

After his stint on My Big Fat Fabulous Life, he even graduated with his fiancee on his side. The couple, who started dating on season 9 of the show, are now looking forward to spending the rest of their lives as husband and wife.

The new season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life will air on August 9 on TLC at 10 pm ET/PT.

