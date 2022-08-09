My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10: Exploring the Instagram of TLC cast

My Big Fat Fabulous Life follows the life of Whitney Thore as she navigates through the ups and downs in her life. The show revolves around her and those close to her. The show is set to return to TLC with Season 10 on August 9 at 10:00 pm ET. Season 10 will continue to showcase the ups and downs of Whitney’s life.

The synopsis of My Big Fat Fabulous Life reads:

"The Thores are devastated after a stroke leaves Babs hospitalized with an uncertain road to recovery. With the help of her supportive friend group, Whitney musters the strength to be the pillar her family needs during their darkest time. Elsewhere, things get tricky for Whitney when she mixes her professional and personal life by hiring her ex-boyfriend, Lennie, to help with her online fitness videos."

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 will be an emotional rollercoaster for the cast as well as the audience. This season comes with a lot of uncertainty and strong emotions, and viewers should keep a box of tissues handy.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life cast is active on Instagram

Whitney’s friends and family have always been a huge part of her life as well as of her show. The same will be the case in My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10. This season, however, there’s a blast from the past that Whitney swears is strictly professional. Her ex-boyfriend Lenny Alehat will be back to film her online fitness videos.

Whitney Thore - @whitneywaythore

The 38-year-old body-positive cat mom has 1.1 million followers on Instagram. She often posts about her family and her cat as well as about her vacations and trips.

She is the main star of The Big Fat Fabulous Life as the series chronicles her life and adventures. At the very beginning of the show, Whitney was forced to give up dancing after being diagnosed with PCOD. However, she is determined to show the world her moves.

The reality star, influencer, speaker and entrepreneur has a net worth of $4 million. She first went viral in 2014 due to a dance video titled Fat Girl Dancing; the clip was also shown on Jared and Katie in the Morning show.

Barbara Thore & Glenn Thore

While the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star's parents are not on the social media platform, Whitney often posts about the two of them. Her latest post is an anniversary post for them.

Barbara Thore is known for her witty and snarky tongue on the show as well as her open outlook on life. Her marriage to Glenn Thore isn’t her first, she previously married young at the age of 17 but got a divorce after 4 years.

She is a beloved member of the case. During the trailer for My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10, Whitney got a call from her father informing her about her mother’s stroke. This wasn’t Babs’ first stroke which caused more anxiety for everyone who has come to know and love Babs.

Whitney’s father too, is known for his humorous commentary on The Big Fat Fabulous Life and is widely loved by viewers. Glenn has worked all his life to be able to provide for his family, he has been in the printing industry for over 35 years and was the vice president of PBM Graphics in Greensboro.

This hardworking fan-favorite member loves to be around family and enjoys his routine as it is. He refuses to retire even at the age of 76 and is still a part of the printing industry.

Hunter Thore - @hunterthore

The actor and lead guitarist of a metal band called Plage of Jackels, has a following of 13.5K on Instagram. He often posts about his cat, music, his life as an actor, and his family. He currently lives and works in New York.

Unlike his sister, who is not a full-time reality TV star, he has appeared in a few movies and television series. He played Drake's role in Skeleton Crew and the role of Jesse in Demon Doctor.

Due to the recent pandemic, Hunter moved back to Greensboro to live with his parents and take care of them but has then moved back to New York. Viewers see him as the voice of reason on My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

Tal Fish - @rtalfish

Whitney’s best friend Tal has 104K followers on Instagram and is often seen posting pictures with people he loves being around, especially his mother. He has more than one talent, he can dance and sing. He is also a fitness enthusiast and enjoys every minute of it.

The two have been friends for at least a decade and Tal has been celebrating her ever since she found out about TLC's My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

He has previously struggled with substance abuse but has been in a long-term recovery, and he also works in the field itself. Be believes that in order to achieve and sustain recovery, one must be open to receiving help as it is not a battle that can be won alone. His mother has been one of the most important people in his journey to recovery.

Heather Sykes - @isntsheheather

Whitney’s other best friend has an audience of 79.7K on Instagram. As her bio suggests, she mostly posts about her children, cats, and food. She is a mother of two and has been friends with Whitney since 2002.

Heather and Whitney are each other’s ride-or-die and Heather is often seen encouraging her to follow her dreams and do right by herself in real life as well as on My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

Episodes of My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 will also be available to stream on Discovery+.

