What is Graves' disease? Wendy Williams illness journey from detection to current status explored

The 57-year-old Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with Graves' disease for many years, a condition where the immune system targets the thyroid, often going unnoticed as its symptoms manifest across a broad spectrum. She has previously taken sick leave due to health issues, but the current situation appears to be distinct from her past absences.

The Wendy Williams Show (Image via IMDb)

Back in 2018, Wendy Williams let everyone know that she had Graves' disease. She mentioned then that she would be taking a three-week break from her show to take care of herself and concentrate on her health.

After her break in late 2018 because of a shoulder injury, Wendy Williams had to go to the hospital in early 2019 because of problems linked to Graves' disease. Then, in 2020, she shared that she needed another break because she was feeling really tired from dealing with Graves' disease.

Wendy is mindful of the comments people make about her health issues and the usual side effects that come with them, and she tackles both of them professionally.

What is Graves' disease?

Graves' disease is an auto-immune disease that happens when a person's immune system mistakenly attacks their own thyroid system—the little butterfly-shaped gland in the neck. This mix-up can lead the thyroid to work overtime, making more thyroid hormones than the body actually needs.

Wendy Williams with show guests. (Image via IMDb)

These hormones play a major role in controlling how one's body uses energy, affecting almost everything, even the rhythm of one's heart. Graves' disease impacts almost 1 in 100 Americans, and approximately 4 out of 5 cases of hyperthyroidism in the United States are attributed to Graves' disease and a larger part of the patients are women.

Researchers are still unsure of the causes of many of the autoimmune diseases, such as Graves' disease. The development of these disorders is most likely caused by a mix of external triggers, like viruses, and genetic factors.

The main symptoms of Graves' disease

Common signs and symptoms of Graves' disease encompass:

Feelings of anxiety and irritability

A slight tremor in the hands or fingers

Sensitivity to heat, increased perspiration, or warm, moist skin

Weight loss, even with regular eating habits

Swelling of the thyroid gland (goiter)

Changes in menstrual cycles

Erectile dysfunction or a decrease in libido

Frequent bowel movements

Protruding eyes (Graves' ophthalmopathy)

Fatigue

Thick, red skin, typically on the shins or the tops of the feet (Graves' dermopathy)

Rapid or irregular heartbeat (palpitations)

Disturbances in sleep patterns.

Graves' ophthalmopathy, which includes:

Approximately 30% of individuals with Graves' disease exhibit certain indications of Graves' ophthalmopathy. In this condition, inflammation and immune system activities impact the muscles and tissues surrounding the eyes. Manifestations may consist of:

Protruding eyes

A gritty feeling in the eyes

Pressure or discomfort in the eyes

Swollen or drawn-back eyelids

Red or inflamed eyes

Sensitivity to light

Double vision

Impaired vision

Some of the symptoms that Wendy discussed, according to her Instagram account, were weight loss, protruding eyes, discoloration, swelling and hardening of legs, weirdness in the head, significant difficulty in walking, irregular menstrual issues, numbness in legs, etc.

How is Wendy doing now?

Her focus on her health started even before her show ended in 2022 due to Graves' disease. In an interview in 2022 with people, she quoted:

“I love doing the show, but I love me more, I’m going to take care of me, so I can be there for them.

In October 2022, news came out that she had finished two months of treatment for "overall health issues" in a rehab facility. Wendy's spokesperson, Shawn Zanotti, shared with Page Six,

We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August. Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects.

Latest updates on Wendy Williams' health and exciting new projects

The rumour that Wendy Williams has been spotted filming an elusive project in the city of New York leaves her followers excited. This clearly shows that Wendy is feeling better than in previous years in terms of her health. Since Wendy Williams is making a comeback from Graves' disease, fans of her are interested in learning about her movements.

Wendy recovering from her illness as reported (Image via IMDb)

The media reports have it that she is currently in New York City working on a new project; however, representatives are quick to clarify that it is not a reality show.

On Wendy's comeback, Zenotti quoted:

Getting back to what she loves is something that is important to her. Yes, Wendy is filming...Yes, she is gearing up for something, and the specifics of that can't be disclosed as of yet,

After quitting the Wendy Williams Show last year due to Graves' disease and deteriorating health reasons, Wendy has been quite active in other projects. Zanotti reveals that her podcast is already in the works.

Wendy with her son Kevin (Image via IMDb)

It was reported that Wendy Williams was filming at her childhood home for a new reality show in April of last year. The Sun stated that she traveled all over the nation to shoot scenes for this show.

Reportedly, in the next part of this series, Wendy will have an emotional return to her childhood home in New Jersey. Although little is known about the plot of this show, filming in New Jersey means that Wendy may reveal some intimate details to her fans that they have never seen before. Slated for fall 2023, an updated release date is pending because of Wendy’s declining health.

Expecting that Wendy Williams's health improves as she makes a comeback, her fans are excited for her next endeavors. Wendy is actively working on unidentified projects, including a much-awaited podcast, despite having health issues that caused her to leave the Wendy Williams Show. With her strong character and devoted following, fans believe Wendy Williams is ready for a victorious comeback in the public eye.

