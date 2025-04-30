5 best looks of Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco is an American actress who achieved breakthrough success when she played the role of Penny in The Big Bang Theory sitcom. The actress has also worked on shows like The Flight Attendant, Based on a True Story, and Simple Rules. She has also voiced the character of Harley Quinn in the animated series.

Ad

She has worked in movies like Growing Up Brady, Hop, and Meet Cute. Kaley Cuoco has also founded the Yes, Norman Productions and has earned nominations at the Emmy and the Golden Globe awards.

The actress is known for her effortless style and her face framing bangs. Here are five of her best looks in recent times for viewers to have a look at.

Disclaimer: The article is based on the author's opinions.

Ad

Trending

An edgy blazer, a cape dress, and other best looks of Kaley Cuoco

1) A caped Chanel dress - 2025 Golden Globes Awards

Kaley Cuoco (Image via Getty)

The Big Bang Theory actress, Kaley Cuoco, graced the 2025 Golden Globes Awards by wearing an A-line Chanel dress, which was in ivory creame and had a loose but tailored structure. The actress gave her own twist on the cape trend as the dress had a cape-like structure as well.

Ad

The actress paired the look with a blingy but minimalistic necklace, a few bracelets, and pulled back hair with some bangs in the front. Cuoco also opted to wear Jimmy Choo strappy sandals with the look, which are the Saeda 85mm crystal-embellished satin sandals. The footwear has an open-toe design and complimented her dress well.

2) A Brunello Cucinelli shimmery dress - Evening from the Heart Gala

Kaley Cuoco (Image via Getty)

Cuoco stepped out to attend the Evening from the Heart Gala, which is an event for the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health. The actress displayed a shimmery number as she chose to wear a paillette dress by Brunello Cucinelli. The floor-length dress was covered in sequins and the actress wore a slip underneath.

Ad

The semi-sheer fabric had short sleeves and an A-line cut. Cuoco styled her hair in the form of beachy waves and also wore Brunello Cucinelli strappy and open-toa sandals to complete her look. The actress was styled by Brad Goreski.

3) A relaxed Max Mara blouse and a skirt - 2024 NBC USG Emmy Kick Off Luncheon

Kaley Cuoco (Image via Getty)

The Based on a True Story star attended the NBC USG Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon in 2024 in West Hollywood and decided to attend the event in a breezy but elegant blouse and skirt by Max Mara. The actress wore a cream oversized shirt that has a collared V neckline.

Ad

She also wore a long, black skirt from Max Mara, which is in silk chiffon and donned a classic and timeless look. The actress opted for open hair and wore minimal jewellery with a few necklaces and rings. Cuoco also wore a pair of chunky-heel loafers to complete her look.

4) A moment in Dior - 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Kaley Cuoco (Image via Getty)

Kaley Cuoco attened the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards in 2024 by donning an all black gown by Dior. The actress kept her look simple but classy and wore a bust-fitted dress with a flowy bottom for the occasion. She also paired her look by wearing dangling earrings.

Ad

Her hair was open but she wore a black, velvety hairband across to complete her hairstyle. Cuoco also wore the signature Dior heels in black that have a white ribbon. The actress went for an understated but classic look for the formal event.

5) A showstopping blazer - Meet Cute Premiere

Peacock's "Meet Cute" New York Premiere - Source: Getty

Kaley Cuoco decided to amp up the energy at the red carpet of the Meet Cute premiere in New York City, which was held in 2022. She decided to wear a sequined blazer dress with a plunging neckline. The blazer had black lapels and statement buttons.

Ad

She completed her outfit by wearing a sparkling gold clutch and black buckled high heels for the event. Her makeup alinged with the outfit as she chose to do a smoky eye and a neutral lip and wore a messy ponytail with her bangs in front.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out some of the actress's best looks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deeya Aakriti Haque Deeya Aakriti Haque is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She has been writing for over 2 years in the field of entertainment. Previously, she was associated with Vistara's in-flight magazine and covered various topics including lifestyle, pop culture, literature, beauty, and more.



She holds a Bachelor’s in English Honors from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a Master’s in English from Delhi University. Deeya sets herself apart as a pop culture writer through her in-depth research and unique perspective, often including intriguing pop trivia in her articles.



She admires the actress Jodie Foster for her acting prowess, perseverance, and elegance. Apart from not being busy writing about the latest trends, Deeya loves watching movies, particularly horror and psychological thrillers, and listening to classic 80s American music. Know More