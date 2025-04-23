Kate Hudson is an American actress and singer, who is the daughter of actress Goldie Hawn. Hudson made her debut in the drama Desert Blue and gained prominence in the musical drama Almost Famous. For her role in this film, Kate Hudson received a Golden Globe and Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Known for her roles in various romantic comedies during the 2000s, the actress therefore starred in movies like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Bride Wars, and more.On TV, she has starred in Glee and more recently, she is the protagonist of the sports comedy show, Running Point.

From a fashion view point, the actress's yellow prom dress in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, became an iconic staple of pop culture. Kate Hudson is known for serving classic and elegant looks and here's a quick rundown of some of her best looks.

5 best looks of Kate Hudson

1) A classic white gown with bow detailing

Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Kate Hudson arrived at the Fashion Trust US Awards 2025 in a beautifully pristine and chic white gown that had some dramatic flair to it as it has bows in place of sleeves. The floor length gown is from Harbison Studio's spring/summer collection and has a classic tail to it.

The actress paired her all-white ensemble with some shiny, emerald-encrusted chandelier earrings and a ring. The gown is made from silk and has a sweetheart neck with a figure-hugging silhoutte. Plus, it's backless, which adds to the drama. The look was styled by Marc Eram.

2) A shiny and off-shoulder top

Breakthrough Prize Awards 2025 - Source: Getty

The Running Point actress decided to embrace her sheer side when she arrived at the Breakthrough Prize Awards recently. Kate Hudson decided to go with Ellie Saab's Couture gown that had a bevy of shining embellishments on them. The dress featured an off-shoulder look and Hudson decided to sling back her hair for a classy and sharp look.

The dress also featured voluminous sleeves and a loose bodice with a flowing skirt. The actress decided to accesorize her look with Effy jewelry and once again, her attire was styled by Marc Eram. Hudson also wore a pair of dangling earrings to complete the look.

3) A razor-cut blazer and pants

Ninth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert For God's Love We Deliver - Source: Getty

Kate Hudson decided to channel her inner diva when she arrived to speak and sing at the Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert. The actress initially graced the event with a black sequined dress but changed into a more sharp outfit consisting of blazer and pants for her performance.

The dark gray blazer fits her perfectly and she pairs the look with a black top and pants. Further, Kate Hudson paired her look with a sleek and high ponytail and some statement earrings. The outfit gave off a rocker chic vibe and made her look sharp.

4) A dazzling golden dress

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Running Point" - Arrivals - Source: Getty

The actress came all guns blazing when she decided to grace the premiere of her show, Running Point, in Los Angeles, in a shimmery and majestic gold gown. Made of satin, the gown is a custom Roberto Cavalli couture gown by Fausto Puglisi. Further, her showstopping dress was paired with Jimmy Choo's golden platform heels.

The dress effortlessly flowed around her body and looked like liquid gold. The highlight of the dress however, was its daring neckline, that accentuated Kate Hudson's figure. Further, the dress had two slits on the side, which gave her an hourglass figure. Paired with sleek back hair, this one is a classic.

5) A swirling blue ballgown

82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Kate Hudson enamoured everyone at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards 2025, when she attended the prestigious award ceremony by donning a Carolina Herrera ballgown in a shimmery navy color. The frock was strapless and came from the designer's pre-fall 2025 collection.

Featuring a floral embroidery, the actress paired her look with a bun, some curtain bangs, and a dazzling necklace with a matching blue emerald in the middle. Styled by Marc Eram, Hudson looked immaculate at the red carpet and owned her look.

Viewers can check out the list that details some of the most iconic looks of actress, Kate Hudson.

