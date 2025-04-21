Keanu Reeves set to play the villain in a new mockumentary film featuring Weezer

The Weezer movie, which was officially announced by the band during their 2025 Coachella performance, has reportedly roped in Keanu Reeves as the villain. As per the report by The InSneider, Reeves will play an antagonist, there has been no confirmation about other characters.

Reeves's rock band Dogstar and Weezer have known each other for several decades. The latter even performed for Dogstar at an event in 1992. The same publication reported that the movie will be a mockumentary revolving around the rivalry of the two bands.

The rock band announced the project in amid their performance on April 12, 2025, where frontman Rivers Cuomo announced:

"We’ve been busy making the Weezer movie back in L.A. the last couple of weeks. But when Coachella called us up, said, ‘Hey Weezer, could you guys make it out for a surprise appearance?,’ we’re like, ‘Heck yeah!’ It feels so good to be here with you guys and let out these emotions."

As mentioned above, the news of Keanu Reeves being cast as a villain in the Weezer movie was reported by well-known Hollywood journalist Jeff Sneider through his website. The same has been shared by other major publications such as Complex and Billboard.

Apart from Reeves, prolific actors such as Ben Schwartz, Juliette Lewis, Eric Andre, and Johnny Knoxville will also be seen in the film playing a version of themselves.

There has been no major information about Reeves' role in the film. Reeves is a skilled bassist and actively plays in his band Dogstar. Though Dogstar split up in 2002, they announced their return in July 2022 and have been performing at several events.

Keanu Reeves is also currently preparing to return as the ace assassin in the fifth installment of the John Wick franchise. He will also be seen in the spin-off film, Ballerina, alongside Ana de Armas, which is set between the third and fourth films of the series.

What is the Weezer movie about?

The movie will be a documentary, as per The InSneider. It has been described as a hybrid between Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Weezer is a popular rock band that has been active for over three decades. It was formed in 1992 by Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, Brian Bell, and Scott Shriner. They had a few successful albums and singles in the 90s, amassing a large following of devoted fans. Interestingly, they played their first show as an opener in 1992 at Raji's in LA for Keanu Reeves' band.

There are speculations that the film might be about the rivalry between Dogstar and Weezer. The band's frontman, Rivers Cuomo, withheld details of the film. However, he confirmed that the band had been working on the film. As per Rolling Stone, the band included the audience in the filming of a fight scene last October.

