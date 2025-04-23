Which movies did Sophie Nyweide star in? Career explored as child star passes away at 24

Well-known actress Sophie Nyweide passed away on April 14, 2025, at the age of 24. For around nine years, Sophie was active in the entertainment industry and gained recognition for her work on movies such as Mammoth and An Invisible Sign.

Her family members confirmed the news through an obituary on Legacy, which was published around three days later. Although the cause of death was not confirmed, Nyewide’s family told everyone to send donations to the US-based anti-sexual violence organization RAINN, also called R*pe, Abuse & Incest National Network.

Sophie Nyweide’s obituary reads that she participated in snowboarding competitions during childhood and simultaneously aimed to establish herself in the acting world. Apart from this, Sophie’s family wrote:

“She seemed happiest on a movie set, becoming someone else. It was a safe place for her, and the cast and crew nourished her talent and her well-being. She was an eager adventurer and picked up the customs and even the languages of any place she visited. She made friends easily at her schools and saw the good in everyone.”

A report by TMZ on Tuesday, April 22, stated that Sophie Nyweide was discovered near a riverbank, and the Vermont Police have already started investigating the matter. She was pronounced dead on the spot, and her body was found near a structure created through leaning tree branches.

The obituary mentioned that Sophie Nyweide’s death has left an impact on all those who were close to her, adding that her life ended too soon and everyone needs to “learn from her brief life on earth and do better.”

According to the New York Post, Sophie’s survivors include her mother, Shelly Gibson, and a brother named Huck.

Sophie Nyweide’s career: TV shows, films, and other details

According to the New York Post, Sophie was born to Shelly Gibson, who was also an actress in the past. Although many details about Sophie’s educational background remain unknown for now, she developed an interest in acting by visiting the Manchester-based Village Picture Shows Cinema, where she used to watch movies, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet stated that Sophie Nyweide made her debut with a film titled Bella, which came out in 2006 and received a mixed response from critics. After appearing in the movie, Sophie became a popular face, and she expanded her career to the small screen.

She was even featured in short films like Born Again and portrayed an important role in Mammoth, which was also selected for the Berlin International Film Festival. The romantic drama focused on the journey of a married couple dealing with the aftermath of globalization.

In 2010, Sophie appeared in an interview with the Manchester Journal. She opened up about her experience visiting the Village Picture Shows Cinema and revealed that she slept in the projection room on certain occasions.

Sophie addressed how her mother helped her to work on her acting skills, saying that Shelly told her certain ways to portray a character on screen by practicing the same frequently.

Nyweide also said that she admires Meryl Streep and the characters she has portrayed. She spoke up on the reasons behind maintaining a distance from the spotlight, stating that she does not aim to become famous but rather to be well-known.

She was a part of TV shows like Law & Order and St. Elsewhere. Other projects in her credits include And Then Came Love, New York Serenade, What Would You Do?, An Invisible Saga, Noah, and more.

