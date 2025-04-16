Kim Shin-rok and Seo Hyun-woo have been confirmed as the hosts for the 26th Jeonju International Film Festival

On April 16, 2025, Yonhap News reported that the 26th Jeonju International Film Festival's organising committee announced that actors Kim Shin-rok and Seo Hyun-woo will host the festival's opening ceremony.

Kim Shin-rok and Seo Hyun-woo, as hosts, will welcome filmmakers and audiences to the festival. Additionally, as part of Just Entertainment, the official partner of this year's Jeonju Cine Tour, they will interact with the fans through the Jeonju Cine X Majung program.

The duo has previous connections to the Jeonju International Film Festival. Kim Shin-rok's film, Be Escape, was featured in the 2022 Korean Short Film section, and Seo Hyun-woo's film, Aloners, was also part of the 2021 film festival.

For the unversed, Jeonju International Film Festival (JIFF) is a prominent Asian Film Festival held in South Korea. The festival was launched in 2000 to showcase independent and experimental films, which highlighted contemporary cinematography.

Meanwhile, Kim Shin-rok is known for her standout performance in dramas like Beyond Evil, The Kidnapping Day, and Undercover High School, and films such as Be Escape and The Plot earned her widespread recognition.

She captivated the global audience with her performance in popular series, Reborn Rich and Hellbound (Season 1 and 2), and the Netflix film, Uprising. Also, her upcoming TV drama, Tastefully Yours, will make its festival debut at the Jeonju International Film Festival.

Seo Hyun-woo is known for his performances in films like The Man Standing Next and Decision to Leave. His extensive filmography includes dramas like My Mister, One Day Off, The Fiery Priest 2, A Shop for Killers, and Uncle Samsik.

More about the 26th Jeonju International Film Festival (JIFF)

The 26th Jeonju International Film Festival will feature 224 films from 57 countries, including 126 international and 98 Korean titles.

The festival's opening film is Kontinental 25, which is a comedy directed by Radu Jude. It also won the Best Screenplay at the 2024 Berlin International Film Festival. Notably, the film is shot entirely on a smartphone. The film follows the struggles of a civil servant tasked with evicting homeless residents in Romania's Transylvania region.

The festival's closing film is titled, In the Land of Machines which is a documentary by Kim Ok-young. The film follows the life and struggles of Nepali migrant workers in Korea.

Actor Lee Jung-hyun has curated the J Special: Programmer of the Year section, which will feature three films. These films are her debut film, A Petal, released in 1996, Night Fishing, released in 2011, and Park Chan-wook's Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, released in 2022.

The festival will also feature Lee's directorial debut, Toe-Tapping Tunes, which is a short film, will be showcased in the Korea Cinemascape section. Furthermore, the festival will also honor veteran filmmaker Bae Chang-ho with a special section.

Bae Chang-ho is known for his experimental works throughout the 1980s and 1990s. The special section will screen three films, including the documentary The Close Up of Bae Chang-ho, and his 1986 period drama Hwang Jin-ie.

The festival's International Competition section will feature 10 films, including Chen Deming's Always. The World Cinema section will showcase 25 films, including the Oscar-winning I'm Still Here.

Tickets for the opening and closing ceremonies go on sale on April 16, 2025, and general screening tickets can be reserved from April 18, 2025, at 11 AM. Tickets are available from the festival's official website.

The 26th Jeonju International Film Festival will run from April 30 to May 9 in Jeonju, including Jeonju Film Street.

