What is RAINN? Sophie Nyweide's parents issue plea for donations in wake of child actor's passing

American former child actor Sophie Nyweide passed away on April 14, 2025, in Bennington, Vermont, at the age of 24. Her family published an online obituary on April 17, 2025, on the Legacy website, which mentioned she “self-medicated,” which might have reportedly led to her death.

“Sophie was a kind and trusting girl. Often this left her open to being taken advantage of by others… She self-medicated to deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside, and it resulted in her death,” the obituary read.

“She repeatedly said she would 'handle it' on her own and was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life. Sophie. A life ended too soon. May it not be in vain. May we all learn from her brief life on earth and do better. Yes, we must all protect our children and do better.”

The obituary also urged fans and fellow grievers to donate to RAINN or the R*pe, Abuse, & Incest National Network, which is the largest anti-s*xual violence foundation in the USA.

Notably, Sophie’s mother, actress Shelly Gibson, confirmed the news of her daughter’s death to TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter in statements issued on April 22, 2025. She noted there was an ongoing police investigation surrounding the tragedy.

More about RAINN in the wake of Sophie Nyweide’s demise

RAINN is a US-based nonprofit that was founded in July 1994 by Scott Berkowitz, who’s also its President. The organization supports survivors of s*xual violence, cultivates communities of anti-s*xual abuse activism, and promotes policies that deliver justice and hold offenders accountable, as per its website.

Some of the services RAINN offers include victim and consulting services, public education, and public policy. The Washington D.C.-based organization answers calls on the National S*xual Assault Hotline and Department of Defense Safe Helpline, and has so far helped 5 million survivors and their families.

RAINN also advocates for laws that improve pathways for victims and survivors to “justice and recovery.” Currently, RAINN is marking the S*xual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) that began on April 1, 2025. The goal is to raise awareness about mental health impacts and potential solutions to tech-enabled s*xual abuse.

Exploring Sophie Nyweide’s obituary

According to Sophie Nyweide’s online obituary, she was born in Burlington, Vermont, and later spent her life in New York City. She was “creative, athletic, and wise beyond her years,” and was not only a child actor but also a snowboarder, following in the footsteps of her brother.

“She dreamed (more like demanded!) to be an actor, without ever knowing her mother was an actor, so she did that too with an ease we all marveled about. She seemed happiest on a movie set, becoming someone else. It was a safe place for her and she relish from the casts and crews who nourished her talent and her well being,” it read.

The obituary remembered Sophie Nyweide as a “beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, and new aunt.” The late child artist was described as an “eager adventurer” who picked up customs and languages anywhere she went, “made friends easily,” and “saw good in everyone.”

Sophie Nyweide considered her brother’s and mother’s friends and children as “family,” and left a void among everyone she ever knew.

“Her death has left a hole in all. Sadness, loss, heartbreak and even anger is present for those who loved her and now will have to continue on without her laughter, infectious passion and zest - without those amazing blue eyes that could look directly into one's soul,” the obituary added.

It further celebrated Sophie Nyweide’s talents, such as her writing and drawing skills, that represented the “pain” she endured and were “roadmaps of her struggles and traumas.” As per the obituary, she had help from therapists, law enforcement officers, and other experts to navigate her life, however, their efforts couldn’t “save her from her fate.”

The obituary ended with urging fans to donate to RAINN in her name, in lieu of gifts, and flowers. Fans were also requested to plant trees in memory of the deceased.

Sophie Nyweide appeared in a dozen movies and TV series between 2006 and 2015. Her debut was at the age of 6 in the 2006 film, Bella, followed by a cameo role in Law & Order that same year.

Her other projects include Margot at the Wedding (2007), Mammoth (2009), An Invisible Sign (2010), Shadows & Lies (2010), and Noah (2014), among others. Sophie's last appearance was in the reality show What Would You Do? in 2015.

During a January 2010 interview, Sophie Nyweide told The Barre Montpelier Times Argus that she begged her mother to pursue acting as a kid, noting Gibson thought it was “funny” as she herself was a former actress.

