What did Trevor Noah say about integration? Controversy heats up as D.L. Hughley weighs in on the situation

D.L. Hughley has responded to Trevor Noah's recent comments on integration which grabbed attention on different platforms. While appearing on his podcast What Now? on February 13, 2025, Trevor questioned if people should opt for integration in America:

Ad

"Do you think that integration was the right move? I think part of the reason Finland was able to do it is because they are all Finnish."

Actor and comedian D.L. Hughley spoke on TMZ Live on February 18, 2025, and described Noah's question as the "stupidest thing" he has ever heard. He also mentioned:

"I don't need to hear about race from two dudes from South Africa. I heard enough. Black schools and HBCUs and our system exists, and she could say that virtually about every system exists in America, from policing to banking to housing, every single one is inundated with white supremacy."

Ad

Ad

The actor and comedian said that HBCUs were created as a result of what black people could not have. He further stated that even certain schools want integration and added:

"It's an interesting conversation to have, except that I think the outcome, I mean the where she lands is a bit disingenuous. You can't just talk about education because the only reason you get educated is to indoctrin, is to be involved in those other systems."

Ad

D.L. Hughley addressed the condition of black kids when they supposedly go to white kids' schools

The hosts of TMZ Live, Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere, stated that black schools were underfunded, so it was important to integrate schools to help create a situation where everybody was in the same school. D.L. Hughley added:

Ad

"When black kids start going that they left and they took their resources with them, so they in fact became. Look at every school, Look at all the schools we go to, then at one time integration meant that we could come and they left. Not only did they leave, they took their resources."

Ad

Ad

D.L. Hughley said that it is wrong to believe that integration existed. One of the hosts recalled the condition of the black kids in Mississippi and Alabama during the '60s where they were not allowed to enter schools. The host said that the situation is comparatively better in today's world despite the fact that racism exists. Hughley then stated:

"That is undeniable. We try to put some Ruby Bridges who integrated schools in Alabama, Louisiana, is still active. She's 71. She's still alive. So what America tends to do is act like it's long ago. Yes, they don't wear hoods and maybe they don't do the things they did before, but some of it is still so entrenched."

Ad

D.L. Hughley said that although white people agree with the goals of the white supremacists and white nationalists to keep the white people in charge, the general public still doesn't have a lot of faith in their motives.

Ad

Trevor Noah was accompanied by Princeton professor Ruha Benjamin on his podcast when he commented about integration. While his comments have been criticized by a lot of people on social media after the video went viral, it remains to be seen if he will provide any explanation for his words in the upcoming days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback