"I got so upset with Harry and Meghan": Gary Goldsmith calls allegations of racism against niece Kate Middleton "bulls**t"

Kate Middleton’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, recently spoke up against Prince Harry for allegedly throwing the Royal Family “under the bus” and accusing the Princess of Wales of alleged racism.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun published on March 4, Gary Goldsmith lashed out at Prince Harry and mentioned that he would never do anything to upset his niece. He referred to the Princess of Wales as “beautiful Kate” and defended her against accusations of racism.

He mentioned that he got “so upset” with Harry and Meghan for putting “a stick” into what “spoke and reinvented” history.

“She’s beautiful on the outside, but more beautiful on the inside and really is a doting mum . . . so the way the monarchy is moving, it’s family-centric. That’s why I got so upset with Harry and Meghan because you don’t put a stick into that spoke and reinvent history.”

Gary Goldsmith appeared at the launch of Celebrity Big Brother on Monday, March 4, amid reports of Kate’s parents and the Royal Family disapproving of his participation.

Gary Goldsmith defends niece Kate Middleton against claims of her being racist

The Royal Family Attend The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

In his interview with The Sun, Gary Goldsmith denied the accusations against Kate Middleton of being racist to Harry and Meghan. He called the alleged accusations “bulls**t”. Goldsmith said he was “pretty miffed” when Harry and Meghan reportedly “had a pop” at Kate.

“I’ve got pretty miffed when they had a pop at my beautiful niece who couldn’t say anything for herself. I think everyone felt the same about how much did we love Harry and then throwing your family under the bus just seemed inappropriate, especially what was happening with the Queen. I just thought it was totally unnecessary.”

Gary Goldsmith spoke to The Sun about his niece being accused of alleged accusations in light of the claims made in the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame.

Expand Tweet

In the Dutch translation, Scobie alleged that King Charles and Kate Middleton were the “royal racists” who reportedly asked Harry and Meghan about their son Archie’s skin color.

Gary Goldsmith dismissed such allegations against his niece, calling it “ridiculous.” He claimed that his “family is not racist.”

“It’s absolute bulls**t and I didn’t hide my feelings very well when I was offered the opportunity to say something, I just thought I’d say it as I saw it. I did think I caught the tone of nation."

He continued:

“Kate is 100 per cent not racist, neither is Carole. My family is not racist and for Kate to be portrayed as that is just so far removed from the truth, it’s ridiculous.”

Goldsmith is expected to reveal many such royal secrets during his three weeks at Celebrity Big Brother, reports The Sun. An insider told The Sun that Goldsmith’s participation in the show had been described as the “last thing” Kate needed.

Expand Tweet

Carole Middleton, Kate’s mother, reportedly believes “Kate does not need this stress” and “read the riot act” to his brother for his participation in CBB. On the same matter, Gary Goldsmith told The Sun that the “last thing” he would do is “bring any stress” to Kate’s family.

“I’ve spoken to Carole just to send my love and we talked about Kate given what’s going on. There’s lots going on in the family at the moment. So she’s spinning a lot of plates right now, it’s quite stressful. So the last thing I’m going to do is bring any stress to them.”

Kate Middleton has not resumed her royal duties since her abdominal surgery three weeks ago. The Princess of Wales was spotted for the first time since her surgery on March 4. She is not expected to resume her public appearances until next month.