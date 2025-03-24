"He has such a beautiful and generous heart!"- Fans react as Stray Kids' Hyunjin donates 100 million KRW to Samsung Seoul Hospital on his birthday

Stray Kids’ member Hyunjin is all over social media for his recent philanthropic act on his 25th birthday. On March 24, 2025, Newsen, a South Korean media agency, reported that Hyunjin has donated a whopping 100 million KRW to Samsung Seoul Hospital to financially support children and adolescents diagnosed with cancer.

The Stray Kids vocalist took this action on his birthday to repay the love and support he receives from fans globally. The funds would be used to cover treatment costs and provide financial aid to the emotional support activities held for children, who are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to the Newsen, Hyunjin shared his thoughts, saying:

“I'm thankful to be able to give back the love I've received. I hope the children receiving treatment recover their health and continue to pursue their bright dreams.”

As the news started circulating on the internet, fans could not help but swell in pride. They took to X to appreciate the Stray Kids member for his generous act.

"He has such a beautiful and generous heart! This is going to help so many kids," a fan said.

"He didn’t make his birthday about himself— he made it about giving. his kindess isn’t just a gesture, it’s a reflection of who he is. not just talented, not just beautiful, but someone who chooses to make this world better in every way he can! ilysm, hyune," a fan wrote.

"Thank you so much Hyunjin,i am sure those patient who received the donation are grateful for you kindness,thank you for helping less fortunate people," a netizen stated.

Fans continued to appreciate the Stray Kids member's efforts for the unprivileged.

"My heart aches because Hyunjin deserves all the beautiful things in the world! May your blessings be multiplied, baby," a fan added.

"Hyunjin’s kindness goes beyond donations he truly shows up for these kids time and time again," a user stated.

"Then I remember that he does volunteer work in the pediatric ward as well. we love You Hyunjin," a fan commented.

More about Stray Kids’ Hyunjin's philanthropic acts

Stray Kids member Hyunjin is known for his generous acts and has reportedly spread positive influence through several donations. In December 2024, Hyunjin distributed gifts at the pediatric ward of Samsung Seoul Hospital in celebration of Christmas, according to the platform Qoo.com. A mother revealed that the singer dropped by himself to see the kids through an online forum.

On March 20, 2024, on his 24th birthday, the ATE singer donated 100 million KRW to an organization named Snail of Love. This donation helped fund patients with hearing impairment to get artificial cochlear surgery and hearing aids. The donation landed Hyunjin in the honorary club—Love Soul Leader club, a group of donors who have exceeded the amount of 99 million dollars.

Furthermore, in February 2023, he donated 100 million KRW to an international nonprofit organization, The Promise, to help them provide earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria.

Expand Tweet

In other news, Hyunjin, along with his fellow Stray Kids members, is currently on their ongoing world tour titled <dominATE>. The tour started in August 2024, covering its Asian and the Australian segments.

In January 2025, they performed two shows in Hong Kong. The boy group is now gearing up to start the Latin American leg with their first show on March 27, 2025, in Santiago, Chile.

