"Every mention of this has me sobbing"- Fans emotional as Stray Kids' Bangchan & Hyunjin’s ‘Escape’ is revealed to be recorded in 'Channie's Room’

Stray Kids' Bangchan and Hyunjin's unit song ESCAPE is revealed to have been recorded at Channie's Room, making many fans emotional online. Recently fans found out that the song Escape from the group's recent album Mixtape: DominATE was recorded in Bangchan's studio Channie's Room, which sounds similar to Chan's Room.

Chan's Room was a popular weekend show where Bangchan held live video sessions on V live, reviewing the latest K-pop music and sharing positive outlook on life by giving fans advice. However, Bangchan discontinued the Sunday live-streaming session in August 2023.

Many fans enjoyed the show, and as it was abruptly stopped they were left with disappointment. Furthermore, many had speculated that the reason behind the show's cancellation was his agency JYP Entertainment.

In recent news, when fans heard about Channie's Room, which was reported to be the Stray Kids leader's music studio, they could not be but emotional as they recalled Chan's Room. They shared their thoughts about the show and its absence from their routine.

"Every mention of this has me sobbing," a fan said.

"CHANNIES ROOM... I always cry whenever i see this :( so proud of our hyunchan!!!!!!!" a fan added.

"Reading channie's room written somewhere is like seeing your ex after a right place wrong time kind of break-up, and they're the only person you ever loved, and you still think about all the potential you had together if things had gone differently," a user stated.

Many fans wished for the return of Bangchan's Chan's Room.

"Can we bring back chan's room and have a mixtape dominate listening party," a fan commented.

"Why do I feel like Chan's room will be back!?!?" a user said.

"It has been 677 days since last Channie's room," a netizen mentioned.

Stray Kids fans continued to share their thoughts about the studio's name being similar to the weekly live show.

"Is this really what we have become...only seeing channie's room in song credits.........," a fan wrote.

"ISTG that studio is now officially called channie’s room," a user commented.

"Putting this out thinking I won't tweak but I'm literally trying not to combust on the spot," a netizen stated.

Stray Kids' Bangchan's recent activities: Album release, world tour, fashion week appearance, and more

Stray Kids members Bangchan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N., made a music comeback with their latest mini album named Mixtape: dominATE.

This album features five tracks where four songs were sung in units of two.

Here is the tracklist of Mixtape: dominATE:

GIANT (Korean Ver.)

Burnin' Tires (Changbin and I.N.)

Truman (Han and Felix)

ESCAPE (Bang Chan and Hyunjin)

CINEMA (Lee Know and Seungmin)

In other news, all eight members of the group are currently on a world tour titled <dominATE> since August 2024.

The boy group has completed the Asian and Australian leg of the tour. They are now gearing up for the Latin American leg, which is scheduled to start on March 27, 2025, in Santiago, Chile. Additionally, Stray Kids will also hold concerts in North America and Europe after the South American tour.

Previously, Bangchan attended the Milan Fashion Week for the luxury brand Fendi's Fall/Winter 2025 coed collection showcase on February 26, 2025. Notably, he was announced as the brand ambassador of Fendi earlier this year, and this appearance marked his first fashion week.

