Who was Mick Mazzone? Tributes pour in as renowned Aussie music industry icon passes away after battling an illness

Australian music industry veteran manager Dominic Mazzone, a.k.a. Mick Mazzone, has passed away. The unfortunate news was confirmed in a Facebook statement made on Thursday, April 17, 2025, by the rock group Hoodoo Gurus, at the behest of the late icon's family.

The band later shared an official statement from the family, praising his legacy. Noting that he would be remembered by many in the industry and countless friends, they added:

"(We) would like to announce the sudden and sad passing of our beloved dad, brother and uncle. A stalwart of his family, he was surrounded by his loved ones in his last days."

As news of Mick Mazzone's death spread, those close to him were quick to express their loss. Noting that they were "utterly devastated," Hoodoo Gurus wrote:

"It is impossible to convey the shock and grief we are feeling right now. We have already shed many tears, and there will be many more to come, but our loss is nothing compared to the one that has been dealt to Mick’s close family and friends."

In a statement made on Facebook, fellow rock band The Radiators, which Mick Mazzone managed in the 90s, wrote they were "horribly shocked" at his passing. The message detailed that they recently heard about Mazzone's "illness," adding that they had hoped he would "miraculously recover."

Praising his management and inputs during a "low point in (their) career," they noted he was an "incredible human." Their statement thanked the manager for "producing and overseeing" the release of their album Black and White and singles Hard Core and Stone, among several others. Noting that the "world was a poorer place" without Mick, The Radiators wrote:

"Mick holds a special place in our hearts, and we will forever be grateful for his time spent guiding and mentoring the Rads when we were at a low point in our career. His management helped lift us up, and without his strong, sure and steady hand, we as a band, may not have been able to navigate the 90’s."

Musician Ian Moss, another artist once managed by Mick Mazzone, expressed his "shock" and "sadness" at the news in an Instagram post. Calling him "hardworking," "honorable," and "an absolute gem," he explained:

"Mick managed me through the transition from Cold Chisel to solo artist, the Matchbook album period, which was undoubtedly one of the most successful and rewarding periods of my entire career and throughout the 90s. And every step of the way, Mick did it in style."

The governor-general of Australia awarded Mick Mazzone the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in 2019

Mick Mazzone grew up in the Adelaide suburb of Torrensville, where he learned to play music as a teenager. At the time, he performed with and made sounds for various local bands, according to The Music Network.

Per the outlet, Mazzone moved to Sydney in 1982 to pursue a career in the business side of music. The manager began as an audio engineer and tour manager for artists like Don McLean, Madness, Sunnyboys, The Angels, and Jon English, among others.

By 1987, Mick was working with Frontier Touring Company, one of Australia and New Zealand's largest concert promoters. Through the brand, he worked with industry big names like Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, REM, and Sting.

According to The Music Network, in the next two years, Mick Mazzone founded Mighty Management, representing musicians like Ian Moss, The Radiators, De Mont, and the Bondi Cigars. He also was a tour manager for Guns & Roses, Bryan Adams, and Madonna. In the 1990s he set up M Records, with the manager going on to sign The Radiators and the Merry Widows.

Mick began managing Hoodoo Gurus in February 2025, taking over the role from Michael McMartin (of Melody Management). According to The Music, McMartin passed away a month later following a lengthy illness. Mazzone had been the rock band's tour manager and maintained a close friendship with them.

According to APRA AMCOS, the copyright management organization for the Australasia region, Mick served as the technical director and production manager for its APRA Art and Screen Music Awards since 2000. Learning of his passing, the organization's chair, Jenny Morris, wrote:

"Mick's warmth and sense of humour were legendary among those who had the pleasure of knowing him, like we did. His genuine kindness made everyone feel welcome and valued, creating lasting memories for all who crossed his path. His contributions to the music industry and community will be deeply missed."

The governor-general of Australia awarded Mick Mazzone the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in 2019 for his service to the music industry and philanthropic endeavors. In particular, his fundraising for Cure Our Kids, Support Act, and Golden Stave Foundation.

Per his obituary on The Music Network, Mazzone was one of the founding members of the Music Managers Forum (Australia). He also was a part of the music-oriented charity, the Golden Stave Foundation, since the 1990s. It is worth noting that while working for Frontier Touring, he managed the Australian end of Live Aid, the music-based fundraising initiative for relief of the 1980s famine in Ethiopia.

Mick Mazzone is survived by his family: Amelia, Frank, Antonia, and Alex.

