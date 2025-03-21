NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 7- Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 7 has been able to create its niche within the NCIS franchise, providing action-packed crime-solving storylines with an Australian spin. As the series continues in its second season, the audience is looking forward to NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 7, titled Breathless.

Unfortunately, they will have to wait a little while longer, with the episode airing on April 4, 2025, because of a brief hiatus. With every episode featuring high-stakes cases with US military personnel, the series continues to entertain viewers with its action-packed mix of mystery and cultural dynamics between American and Australian law enforcement agencies.

In the last episode, Hell Week, the NCIS Sydney team investigated the mysterious death of Lieutenant Pete Levinson at an Australian wellness retreat. What appeared to be a suicide at first turned out to be a murder that was connected to an undercover drug operation. Below is the release schedule, where to watch, and more.

NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 7: Release date and time

The next episode of NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 7 will be released on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 8 pm ET. Below is the release schedule as per varying time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Time (ET) April 4, 2025 8:00 PM Pacific Time (PT) April 4, 2025 8:00 PM Central Time (CT) April 4, 2025 7:00 PM Mountain Time (MT) April 4, 2025 6:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) April 5, 2025 12:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) April 5, 2025 10:00 AM

The series has been released weekly, but it is now on a three-week hiatus because CBS has the NCAA Tournament airing.

NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 7: Where to watch

As soon as the episode airs on CBS, it will be accessible through Paramount+ for streaming as well. Users with subscription to Paramount+ with Showtime could stream it live and on-demand and Paramount+ Essential members will be able to stream it one day later on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

For Australian viewers, NCIS: Sydney is broadcast on Network 10, but usually a few months after its US premiere. To date, there is no confirmed Australian release date for episode 7.

Recap episode 6 – Hell Week

Still from the series( Image via Youtube/Paramount+)

In episode 6, Hell Week, the NCIS team was requested to examine the murder of Lieutenant Pete Levinson in an Australian health resort owned by a past Navy SEAL, Finn McKay. The victim was initially thought to have died in a suicide, but investigations uncovered that Pete had been hanged after being strangled.

The squad exposed a complicated past between Pete and Finn through their history as Navy buddies. Finn had quit the SEALs after a training accident took the life of a recruit, Victor Austin. Pete was investigating Victor's death, though, and learned that he has been administered steroids. He falsified the autopsy to cover up for his friends but learned later that they were part of a drug trafficking operation.

When Pete clashed with them, his ex-friends murdered him to shut him up. The case turned perilous when Evie Cooper and DeShawn Jackson were temporarily taken hostage, but they escaped. Ultimately, Finn's pregnant wife possessed vital evidence that led to the killers being caught, and Finn himself helped bring them to book.

As the season goes on, the show continues to merge high-stakes investigations with engaging character relationships, ensuring that every episode is a must-see. Though fans might have to wait a few weeks for episode 7, the next investigation of the dark side of the music industry will be worth the wait.

What to expect in NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 7?

While CBS has not yet released a promo for the next episode, they have shared a logline that gives us a preview of the case the NCIS Sydney team will be working on next. Episode 7, Breathless, will lead the investigators into a world well away from their typical military and naval environments.

The logline for Breathless reads:

"The mysterious death of a U.S. Navy chorister leads NCIS: Sydney into the world of obsessive fans, pop idols, and earworms, as they discover just how deadly the music industry can be."

This teaser indicates that the show will delve into the sadder side of the music business, including ferocious fan culture, behind-the-scenes industry intrigue, and maybe even dangerous rivalry. Considering the show's history of suspenseful storytelling, there is likely to be unexpected drama and aggressive action.

Catch NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 7 on Friday, April 4, 2025, at CBC.

