NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 6 recap: Finn McKay’s past unraveled in a deadly SEAL conspiracy

NCIS: Sydney season 2 raises the stakes again in its new episode, creating a suspenseful blend of mystery, action, and emotional complexity. NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 6 titled Hell Weak transports viewers into the high-stakes world of Navy SEALs, where a painful past comes back to haunt them, resulting in a stunning murder. As the team digs deeper, they dig up secrets buried long ago that set them on a perilous quest for justice.

Disclaimer: NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 6 spoiler ahead

Episode 6 is about the suspicious death of Lieutenant Pete Levinson, who was first made to look like a suicide. But the NCIS team soon discovers it was murder.

As they investigate further, they untangle a web of lies that includes a steroid ring, a fatal cover-up, and betrayal among SEAL brothers. The episode's suspenseful turns and fierce confrontations make it one of the season's most engaging episodes.

NCIS: Sydney season 2: A SEAL's past resurfaces

The NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode focuses on Chief Finn McKay, a retired Navy SEAL who quit the service following a tragic training accident and now operates a health spa in Australia. His tranquil existence is upset when old SEAL friends come to see him, only to have one of them, Lieutenant Pete Levinson, be found dead under suspicious conditions.

At first, deemed a suicide, NCIS quickly concludes that Pete was murdered since autopsy findings show strangulation marks that do not match the staged hanging. Finn, shaken by Pete's death, describes their history.

Both worked on a grueling SEAL training program, and Finn quit after trainee Victor Austin died during Hell Week. While Finn pulled away from the tragedy, Pete stayed with the SEALs—only to eventually discover astonishing facts about Austin's death.

NCIS: Sydney season 2: A trail of steroids and a cover-up

As NCIS investigates further, they discover steroids and masking agents in Pete's possessions, initially suspecting him of drug trafficking. But the truth is much more complicated—Pete was investigating a steroid ring involving the SEALs. He had evidence that indicated Victor Austin's death was due to performance-enhancing drugs given during training.

Austin's family had long suspected the official autopsy report, which stated he drowned from a pre-existing condition. Additional investigation by NCIS medical examiner Doc and forensic expert Blue uncovers that Austin's actual manner of death was fluid buildup in his lungs, a well-known steroid side effect.

The situation takes a turn when they find out that Pete, under duress, had replaced Austin's blood sample with his own to fake the autopsy, inadvertently covering the very individuals who were responsible.

NCIS: Sydney season 2: Confrontation and justice

Pete was killed by his former SEAL colleagues after they discovered he was amassing evidence against them. He had agreed to the visit to the Australian retreat in the name of reuniting but was trying to get justice for Austin.

The murderers found Pete's secret wire and, in a desperate attempt to kill him, killed their former comrade. They did not expect that Finn's wife, who overheard their altercation, saved the damaged wire receiver before it was completely destroyed.

With this pivotal evidence in hand, NCIS closes in on the culprits, but the operation gets risky when Agents Evie and DeShawn are kidnapped. A tense standoff ensues, with Finn leveraging his tactical experience to assist the agents.

In a moment of reckoning, Evie takes down one of the assailants by shooting him in the leg, while Finn overpowers the other. The timely arrival of NCIS backup ensures that the criminals are apprehended.

NCIS: Sydney season 2: Case solved, but questions remain

With Pete's killers in prison, Finn gets closure on Austin's death, and the truth is finally revealed. The episode leaves the door open for more intrigue, though, as the team continues to monitor Rankin's activities, promising an even greater conspiracy to come.

Episode 6 of NCIS: Sydney season 2 weaves together suspense, action, and emotional resonance. As the season goes on, the stakes get higher for the NCIS team, with more thrilling episodes to come.

Catch the latest episodes of NCIS: Sydney season 2 streaming on Paramount+.

