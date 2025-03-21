Who is Isaac Carpenter? All about Guns N' Roses' new drummer as rock band parts ways with Frank Ferrer after 19 years

Isaac Carpenter joins Guns N' Roses as their new drummer as the rock band has parted ways with Frank Ferrer after 19 years. Ferrer had joined Guns N' Roses in 2006, replacing the then-drummer Bryan Mantia who had left before the group’s European tour.

On March 20, 2024, Guns N' Roses introduced Isaac Carpenter as their new drummer via Instagram.

"Welcoming Isaac Carpenter as the new drummer of Guns N’ Roses", the post read.

According to the People article dated March 19, 2025, this news came a day after the “amicable” departure of Frank Ferrer through an official statement:

"Guns N’ Roses announce the amicable exit of Frank Ferrer, the longest-serving drummer in their storied run", the statement said.

Issac Carpenter, born in Washington's Tri-Cities, is best known for his versatility and powerful drumming style. The 45-year-old musician has made notable contributions to alternative and hard rock, especially with his decade-long stint with AWOLNATION since 2014.

He was also part of the alternative rock band Loudermilk and collaborated with Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan’s band Loaded, as well as Adam Lambert's live band.

Carpenter's predecessor, Frank Ferrer, received warm wishes upon his departure. The group thanked the now ex-drummer for helping "anchor the rhythm section" and wished him success in his future endeavors.

According to the official statement:

"The band thanks Frank for his friendship, creativity, and sturdy presence over the past 19 years, and they wish him success in the next chapter of his musical journey."

The band also posted a picture of their group on March 19, with Ferrer, captioned:

"Thank you, Frank. For the friendship, creativity, and sturdy presence over the last 19 years."

Guns N' Roses ex-drummer Frank Ferrer opens up about the toughest songs to play in the band's live set

Photo of GUNS AND ROSES and Brian MAY and SLASH and GUNS N' ROSES and GUNS & ROSES - Source: Getty

American drummer Frank Ferrer, renowned for his powerful drumming style, has made dynamic contributions to rock music. Ferrer had previously showcased his skills with bands Love Spit Love and The Psychedelic Furs before his tenure with Guns N' Roses for nearly two decades.

According March 20, 2025 article by Blabbermouth, the drummer revealed the most challenging song to play in the Guns N' Roses live set during an interview on the Appetite For Distortion podcast.

When asked about the toughest track, Ferrer explained that no one song in particular was difficult. The difficulty came from the unique styles of different drumming eras in the band's history.

"That's a really good question because there's three eras in GUNS", Ferrer said.

He highlighted the distinct drumming approaches of previous drummers Matt Sorum from the Use Your Illusion era, Steven Adler from the Appetite for Destruction era, and Bryan Mantia from the Chinese Democracy era.

"The 'Appetite' songs don't sound like the 'Illusion' songs — they don't have the same feel", he added.

Ferrer also highlighted the biggest challenge of blending styles while maintaining the band's signature energy. "In a weird way, it's almost kind of like all of 'em," he admitted, particularly the Sorum-Adler era. His goal as a drummer was to balance the raw, punk-rock energy of Adler with Sorum’s structured, powerful groove.

Regarding Chinese Democracy, he found it more straightforward but still challenging in its own way.

"The challenges I have with that is playing it more like Brain (Bryan Mantia) played them, even though I was able to add some stuff myself later on, once I joined the band", he remarked.

Guns N' Roses will go on tour from May 1, 2025, starting with Songdo Moonlight Park in Incheon, South Korea. This tour also includes a performance at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai, India, on May 17, 2025.

