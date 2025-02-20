Who are the Red Hot Chili Peppers members? LA-based rock band reportedly looking to sell their music catalog for $350 million

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Los Angeles-based rock band, is reportedly looking to sell its music catalog. It includes songs like Under The Bridge, Dani California, Snow (Hey Oh), Californication, Otherside, Can't Stop, and Give It Away, as per Billboard's report dated February 19. Sources claim the band is seeking $350 million for its catalog.

The band reportedly owns 13 studio albums and other releases under Warner Music Group (WMG). As per Billboard, the band generates nearly $26 million in revenue annually, and the Warner Music Group might buy the music catalog.

The current lineup of the Red Hot Chili Peppers consists of lead vocalist Anthony Kiedis, drummer Chad Smith, bass guitarist Flea, and lead guitarist John Frusciante.

More details on the Red Hot Chili Peppers members

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea talked about how he ended up in the band in a 2024 interview with BassPlayer. He shared he met the late co-founder and guitarist Hillel Slovak when he was 17. He said:

"I met Hillel when I was 17. He played me some Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin records, and I started really getting into rock music. I took up the bass guitar and joined his band."

According to AllMusic, the band was formed in 1982 in Los Angeles by Anthony Kiedis, Hillel Slovak, Flea, and Jack Irons at Fairfax High School. The band was initially named Tony Flow and the Miraculously Majestic Masters of Mayhem. However, after Slovak and Irons left to focus on their other band, What is This?, which had signed a contract with MCA Records.

According to Diffuser's report, in 1988, Flea asked then-18-year-old John Frusciante to join their band. In December 1988, drummer Chad Smith was hired through open auditions.

In 2012, Chad Smith told music journalist Gary Graff about how he started playing with the band, and they hit it off. Reminiscing over the earlier days, he said:

"I remember thinking, 'Oh, cool, they have a record deal. Great! I'd love to be in a band that has a record deal.' We started playing, and right away, we just hit it off musically. I was like, 'Man, this is a blast! These guys are great!'… We were just doing what we do. We just jammed, which is what we still do today. It's very similar."

According to Diffuser's report, John Frusciante quit the band in 1992 during their Japan tour. He struggled with drug addiction and surging fame. In 1998, he rejoined the band after getting sober. In 1999, they released Californication, their most successful album, which sold 16 million copies.

In 2009, Frusciante left again, this time to focus on his solo music. In 2019, Frusciante returned to the band.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers concluded their Unlimited Love tour in July of last year. If they sell their music catalog, they will follow the paths of Pink Floyd, Queen, Kiss, and Tame Impala. Queen made headlines last year when it sold its music catalog to Sony in June for $1.27 billion.

