"Least hateable Celtics team": Rockstar Lakers superfan from Red Hot Chilli Peppers gives surprising props to Jayson Tatum & Co

LA Lakers superfan and rock legend Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers had something to say about Jayson Tatum and the Celtics advancing to the finals on Monday night. The 105-102 win for Boston completed the team's perfect 4-0 sweep over Indiana, securing them a spot in the NBA Finals, where they await the winner of the Dallas-Minnesota series.

Despite Tyrese Haliburton's absence, the Pacers put up a good fight in Game 4, entering the fourth quarter with a lead. Much like in previous games that took place during the series, but the Pacers were unable to hold onto their late-game lead.

After a 25-point quarter from the Boston Celtics, which notably saw them hold the Pacers to just 19 points, the Celtics had completed their series sweep. While the team celebrated their win over the Eastern Conference and Jaylen Brown was named Eastern Conference finals MVP, reactions poured in on social media.

One of the many NBA fans who weighed in was Flea, founding member and bassist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Although the iconic rock legend is a massive LA Lakers fan, he indicated that despite the longstanding rivalry between the two teams, he doesn't have anything bad to say about the 2023-24 Celtics.

"The least hateable celtics team"

Looking at Flea's connection to the LA Lakers amid post about Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics

While Red Hot Chili Peppers founding member Flea is was originally born in Australia, when he was a young child his family moved to New York. Nevertheless, the iconic rockstar is an LA fan, and has been one for many years.

He can frequently be found sitting courtside at LA Lakers games, sitting among other famous celebrities. Moreover, he has also performed the National Anthem at various Lakers games throughout the years.

For example, more than eight years ago, Flea performed the national anthem for an LA-Utah game, something he has done many times since then. Moreover, Flea also narrated the Lakers' 2023 Playoff Home Opener video ahead of the start of the postseason.

With the LA Lakers out of the postseason, it's unclear who Flea is now supporting. Of course, while Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have clinched an NBA Finals berth, things are still being decided in the Western Conference.

Game 4 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks will take place on Tuesday night, with Luka Doncic and the Mavs hoping to complete their series sweep. On the flip side, the Timberwolves are looking to become the first team in NBA history to come back from 3-0 down in the postseason.