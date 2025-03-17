Frank Beard net worth: ZZ Top Drummer's fortune explored as he steps away due to health issues

Drummer Frank Beard has temporarily parted ways with ZZ Top, stepping away from their ongoing Elevation tour. The tour, which kicked off last October, will continue without Beard for the time being. The band broke the news to fans via a statement on their Instagram page on Saturday, March 15, as first reported by Billboard.

The post mentioned that Frank Beard had to take the step due to “a health issue requiring his focus in the near term.” The statement additionally revealed the details of the member who would be playing as a replacement for Frank and it reads:

“Beard, along with fellow ZZ Top members Billy F Gibbons and Elwood Francis, presently on the Elevation tour since March 5, have engaged fellow Texan and longtime tech member, percussionist and drummer, John Douglas, for the interim.”

The statement mentioned that John has had a close relationship with Frank, whose fortune is estimated to be around $50 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The post also stated that Douglas had previously played with the group many years ago when Frank Beard had to undergo an “emergency appendectomy in Paris.” The statement ended by saying:

“He is looking forward to a speedy recovery.”

Netizens also shared their responses in the comments section, sending their best wishes to Frank. Meanwhile, further updates on the health problem Beard is battling with right now is currently unavailable.

Frank Beard’s net worth: Music projects and other details explained

The Frankston, Texas native has accumulated a huge fanbase over the years for his flawless work with different groups. He has played with bands like American Blues, The Zombies, and The Moving Sidewalks.

Frank Beard has earned a special place in the world of music as a longtime drummer for the legendary band ZZ Top. The story of the group’s formation dates back to the time when Frank and Dusty Hill joined forces with Billy Gibbons, who became a popular face with the rock band, The Moving Sidewalks.

The Houston, Texas-based band has delivered several successful projects. Billy continues performing with the group alongside another artist, Elwood Francis. Dusty passed away around four years ago, and the previous members include Dan Mitchell, Lanier Greig, and Billy Ethridge.

The band has fifteen albums to their name, and starting from their second major project, Rio Grande Mud, the group began grabbing a spot on the Billboard charts. The album also received a positive response from critics and the general public.

Notably, Frank Beard was known as Rube Beard during the early stages of his career. He has also been featured alongside his band members in the documentary, That Little Ol’ Band from Texas. Apart from that, the group is known for appearing in films and TV shows, including Bones and St. Elsewhere.

The group released multiple albums until the ‘90s, with most of them turning out to be successful. The list includes titles such as Eliminator, Afterburner, Rhythmeen, XXX, Antenna, Mescarelo, El Loco, Fandango!, and La Futura. They have made guest appearances in the works of other artists like Willie Nelson.

Frank Beard did not release any solo projects over the years and joined ZZ Top for different tours. Back in 2004, the band was even inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

