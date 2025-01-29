Coin band members list explored as pop-rock band issues statement on 'revelations' surrounding bandmates

Tennessee-based pop-rock band Coin announced its disbandment on January 28, 2025, via their official Instagram page. The group’s lead singer and keyboardist, Chase Lawrence, issued a statement claiming certain “revelations” about his bandmates led to the decision.

“I have recently become aware of revelations around my bandmates and want to share some thoughts directly with all of you. I believe in accountability and doing what’s right,” he wrote in his text image.

The post, which was captioned, “COIN can no longer continue as a band,” further read:

“Three months ago, I made the decision to move forward without my drummer, and yesterday, I parted ways with my guitarist. Their behaviors directly conflict with my values, and I am devastated for anyone who has been affected by these actions.”

Trending

While the nature of the “revelations” and “behaviors” remain unclear, it is noteworthy that Coin’s guitarist, Joe Memmel, and its founding drummer, Ryan Winnen, have exited the band. Earlier, Coin’s founding bassist Zachary Dyke left the group in 2018 to pursue a career as an audio producer/engineer.

All you need to know about Coin and its members in the wake of its disbandment

Coin was founded as a “bright, synth-spiked alternative pop” band in 2012 by frontman, lead vocalist, and keyboard player Chase Lawrence, guitarist-singer Joe Memmel, bassist Zachary Dyke, and drummer Ryan Winnen. They were all batchmates of Belmont University, Nashville.

They rose to fame in mid-2013 when they sold out a show for the first time following the release of their two EPs, Saturdays and 1992. Two years later, they released their self-titled debut album, produced and co-written by Jay Joyce, Eric Church, and Cage the Elephant. It was followed by the sophomore album, How Will You Know If You Never Try in 2017, which charted in the Billboard 200 list. Zachary Dyke soon parted ways with the band the following year.

Although born in Nashville, Coin soon became popular in the pop-rock scene of Los Angeles and New York City. In early 2020, they released their third studio album, Dreamland, under the Committee for Sound and Mind record label. It featured co-producer and bassist Micah Tawlks.

Next came a series of EPs, including Indigo Violet in 2020 and Green Blue and Red Orange in 2021. In April of the same year, the mixtape Rainbow was also released.

The band's fourth studio album, Uncanny Valley, was released in March 2022 under the label Homemade Projects/10K Projects. The hit single Strawberry Jam, featuring Gabe Simon, Maroon 5, and Lana Del Rey, was unveiled in June 2024. It was part of their fifth album, I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore, which dropped in September last year, marking the trio’s official last release.

Coin has been signed with Columbia Records in the past. Some of their notable songs include Run, Talk Too Much, Chapstick, Crash My Car, Malibu 1992, and Take It or Leave It. They have over 2.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Bassist Matt Martin has toured with the band since 2018.

More about Coin’s disbandment

In his Instagram statement on Tuesday, Chase Lawrence shared that the difficult decision to dissolve the band was based on Ryan Winnen’s departure, which was earlier described as a step to “focus on some personal matters” followed by the “revelations” against Joe Memmel.

“Creating a space for love & joy through music has always been my mission. Discovering that this space has been compromised by the actions of others is truly heartbreaking. Unfortunately, these developments have led me to the decision that COIN can no longer continue as a band,” Chase wrote.

“To our listeners, I am sorry for the disappointment this may bring. Your support has meant the world to me, and I owe it to you, to be honest and decisive in addressing this situation… There’s a lot to figure out about the future, but I know I’m not done making music yet.”

The news came as the band was gearing up for its upcoming tour scheduled to resume on February 8 in Denver. Lawrence’s statement revealed that refunds would be initiated “at the point of purchase” for all ticketholders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback