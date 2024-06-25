COIN 2024 North American tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

American pop-rock band, COIN, is hitting the road this fall for an outing called I'm Not Afraid of Tour Anymore. The band took to social media on Saturday, June 22, to announce the news of its forthcoming tour beginning on September 29.

The Live Nation-produced tour comes on the heels of the band's upcoming album, I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore, which will be released on September 13. The supporting tour will cover over 24 cities across North America and at least two Canadian cities.

Tickets to the headlining tour are first available through an artist presale beginning at 1 pm EDT on June 25. Live Nation's promoter presale begins the next day, June 26, at 10 am EDT. The one-day presale can be unlocked with the presale code 'CHORD.'

The member-exclusive presale for Citi card holders begins at 1 pm EDT on June 25, while the Ticketmaster presale begins at 10 am EDT on June 26. The general admission tickets for the tour will be available later this Friday, June 28, starting at 10 am EDT. Fans will also have access to the upgraded VIP options and official platinum tickets starting this Friday, June 28.

COIN 2024 'I'm Not Afraid of Tour Anymore' dates, venues, and more

COIN will kick off the fall tour with a festival show at Franklin's Pilgrimage Music Fest on September 29. The trio of Chase Lawrence, Ryan Winnen, and Joe Memmel will subsequently take the stage at the Steelhouse Omaha Theatre in Nebraska on October 1.

The tour will continue through October, with the band performing consecutive shows at The Fillmore in Minneapolis, The Pageant in St. Louis, and Cleveland's Agora Theatre. Before heading to Canada, they will also take the stage in Columbus, McKees Rocks, and Detroit.

The Canadian section of COIN's tour will cover a concert at Toronto's Massey Hall on October 17, followed by a successive show at The Beanfield Theatre in Montreal the next day. Returning to North America on October 19, the band will perform at New Heaven's College Street Music Hall, The Anthem in Washington, DC, and The Fillmore in Philadelphia.

The rest of October will be lined with consecutive performances in New York, Boston, and Raleigh. After a two-day break, COIN will take over the stage at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg on November 1. They will next perform shows at Orlando's House of Blues, Fort Lauderdale's Revolution Live, and The Fillmore in Charlotte.

COIN will wrap up the North American outing with an energetic concert at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta on November 9.

The 'I'm Not Afraid of Tour Anymore' covers over 26 cities (Image via ConcertHopper.com / COIN / Facebook)

As of this writing, the band has not confirmed the names of special guests or support artists accompanying them on the tour. COIN's tour setlist, however, would revolve around tracks from the latest album, like the lead single, Strawberry Jam.

The confirmed venues and dates for the 2024 North American tour are:

September 29 – Pilgrimage Music Festival, Franklin, Tennessee

October 1 – Steelhouse Omaha, Nebraska

October 2 – The Fillmore, Minneapolis, Minnesota

October 4 – The Pageant, St. Louis, Missouri

October 5 – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, Illinois

October 6 – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre, Indianapolis

October 8 – Bogart’s, Cincinnati, Ohio

October 9 – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, Louisville, Kentucky

October 11 – Agora Theatre, Cleveland, Ohio

October 12 – KEMBA! Live, Columbus, Ohio

October 13 – Roxian Theatre, McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania

October 15 – The Fillmore, Detroit, Michigan

October 17 – Massey Hall, Toronto, Ontario

October 18 – The Beanfield Theatre, Montreal, Quebec

October 19 – College Street Music Hall, New Haven, Connecticut

October 23 – The Anthem, Washington DC

October 24 – The Fillmore, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

October 26 – Hammerstein Ballroom, New York

October 27 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, Massachusetts

October 29 – The Ritz, Raleigh, North Carolina

November 1 – Jannus Live, St.Petersburg, Florida

November 2 – House of Blues, Orlando, Florida

November 3 – Revolution Live, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

November 7 – The Fillmore, Charlotte, North Carolina

November 8 – Avondale Brewing Company, Birmingham, Alabama

November 9 – Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, Georgia

COIN will extend the 'I’m Not Afraid of Tour Anymore' with a spring leg next year. The 2025 leg will begin on February 8 at Denver's Fillmore Auditorium and end on March 4 at the JJ’s Live venue in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

It will cover major cities such as Boise, Spokane, Vancouver, Oakland, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Dallas, Tulsa, and more. Fans can book tickets for the tour's spring leg through Ticketmaster starting June 25.