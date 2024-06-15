Dayglow tour: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Sloan Struble, a.k.a, Dayglow, is set to hit the road for his upcoming Dayglow: The Tour, which includes shows across North America. The tour begins on September 12 and spans 41 cities across North America, Mexico, and Canada.

Produced by Live Nation, the headlining tour supports the one-man band's upcoming debut album. While the self-titled album has no release date yet, it is confirmed to launch this fall under the Mercury Records label.

Tickets for the tour will be available through an artist presale beginning at 1 pm EDT on June 18. Fans can get access to the presale by signing up through the band's website - dayglowband.com. The promoter presale from LiveNation.com will begin at 10 am EDT on June 19.

While the member-exclusive presale from Citi begins at 1 pm EDT on June 18, the Ticketmaster presale will begin at 10 am EDT on June 19. The general tickets for the tour will be available starting at 10 am EDT on June 21, and fans can also get upgraded and official platinum tickets on the same day.

Dayglow tour 2024 dates, venues, and more

Sloan Struble, a.k.a, Dayglow, will kick off his headlining tour on September 12 with a concert at the Blackberry in Mexico City. The one-man band will then perform at the Showcenter in Monterrey before leaving for North America.

The North American section of the tour will begin with the September 19 performance at Atlanta's Tabernacle. The band will also take the stage in Birmingham, Nashville, Raleigh, Cincinnati, Louisville, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Boston.

Dayglow will then head to Canada on October 10 for a show at Montreal's MTELUS, followed by another show in Toronto. Following a performance in Cleveland, the tour will include consecutive concerts in major cities like - Detroit, Chicago, Houston, Seattle, Oakland, and San Diego, among others. Dayglow will officially wrap up the tour on November 23 with a concert at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin.

Sloan's fall tour ends on November 23 in Austin (Image via dayglowband.com)

The Southern California-based band, Sun Room, will open the first 27 tour dates in Mexico, North America, and Canada. The Australian indie-rock band, Teenage Dads, will support the tour for the remaining two weeks.

Here's the full list of dates and venues for the Dayglow tour:

September 12 - Blackberry, Mexico City

September 14 - Showcenter, Monterrey, Mexico

September 19 - Tabernacle, Atlanta, Georgia

September 21 - Avondale Brewing Company, Birmingham, Alabama

September 22 - Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, Tennessee

September 25 - The Ritz, Raleigh, North Carolina

September 27 - The Fillmore Charlotte, North Carolina

September 28 - The Andrew J Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

September 29 - Mercury Ballroom, Louisville, Kentucky

October 1 - Intersection, Grand Rapids, Michigan

October 3 - KEMBA! Live, Columbus, Ohio

October 4 - The Anthem, Washington DC

October 5 - Stage AE, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

October 6 - The Fillmore Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

October 8 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, Massachusetts

October 10 - MTELUS, Montreal, Quebec

October 11 - Hammerstein Ballroom, New York

October 13 - HISTORY, Toronto, Ontario

October 15 - House of Blues, Cleaveland, Ohio

October 16 - The Fillmore Detroit, Michigan

October 18 - The Pageant, St. Louis, Missouri

October 19 - Egyptian Room, Old National Centre, Indianapolis, Indiana

October 22 - The Sylvee, Madison, Wisconsin

October 24 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, Illinois

October 25 - The Fillmore Minneapolis, Minnesota

October 26 - The Midland Theatre, Kansas City, Missouri

October 28 - Mission Ballroom, Denver, Colorado

October 31 - Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa, Oklahoma

November 1 - Bayou Music Center, Houston, Texas

November 2 - South Side Ballroom, Dallas, Texas

November 6 - The Great Saltair, Salt Lake City, Utah

November 8 - Moore Theatre, Seattle, Washington

November 11 - Orpheum, Vancouver, British Columbia

November 13 - Fox Theatre, Oakland, California

November 15 - Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

November 16 - SOMA, San Diego, California

November 17 - Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, California

November 19 - El Rey Theatre, Albuquerque, New Mexico

November 21 - Parish, Austin, Texas

November 22 - Scoot Inn, Austin, Texas

November 23 - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater, Austin, Texas

The one-man band, Dayglow, has kept most details about the self-titled debut album under wraps. However, as per Live Nation, he spoke about the project and said:

"With this new record, I view it as a debut. Self titled, big shabang. The past three records have shown who I was growing up, who my influences were, who I was when I was a kid, so they felt more like mixtapes. Dayglow is finally entering the world in its purest form with clarity and confidence. I want this album to define exactly what Dayglow looks like, sounds like, and feels like."

The upcoming album, however, is confirmed to comprise the tracks - Remember When, Cocoon, and Every Little Thing I Say I Do.

While the singer has only shared snippets of the first two tracks on social media, he played Every Little Thing I Say I Do this April at the Movin’ On 2024 festival.