Eagles’ 2024 Las Vegas Sphere residency: Presale, how to get tickets, dates, & all you need to know

The American rock band Eagles is taking over the nights in Las Vegas this fall with residency concerts at the Las Vegas Sphere. The band is set to perform the eight-day residency concerts at the 18,600-capacity Vegas venue starting September 20.

The fall residency comes on the head of the band's ongoing 'The Long Goodbye' farewell tour. The rock band's final tour kicked off last September and is expected to cover major cities globally by 2025.

People interested in attending the Las Vegas Sphere residency can access the presale by signing up on the band's website - eagles.com/pages/tour. The artist presale for the residency begins at 10 am PDT on June 18. The official platinum and VIP upgrades for the tour will also be available starting June 18.

The Las Vegas Sphere residency begins on September 20 (Image via eagles.com)

A one-day presale from Live Nation begins at 10 am PDT on June 20. A radio partner presale from SiriusXM also starts at 10 am on June 20. Tickets for the eight-day residency will be available to the general public at 10 am PDT on June 21. Fans can expect to pay between $175 and $425 for each ticket.

Eagles' Las Vegas Sphere residency 2024 dates, setlists, and more

The Eagles crew - Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmit, Joe Walsh, Deacon Frey, and Vince Gill - will officially begin the Las Vegas Sphere residency on September 20. Another performance on Saturday, September 21, will follow the inaugural concert. After a five-day break, the band will rock the Vegas Sphere for two more days on September 27 and 28.

The October section of the Las Vegas residency will follow a similar format and will have the first concert on Friday, October 11. Following the Friday performance will be another concert on Saturday, October 12. The Grammy-winning band will perform two back-to-back residency gigs at the Las Vegas Sphere the next week, October 18 and 19.

If there are no changes to the itinerary, the October 19 concert will be the last time the band will perform at the Las Vegas Sphere. While Steely Dan has been opening for the band on the 'Long Goodbye' tour, it is unconfirmed if he will appear at the Las Vegas residency.

The Eagles have been recently performing on the albums - Hotel California, One of These Nights, Desperado, and The Long Run - on 'The Long Goodbye' tour. If the band goes with a similar setlist for the residency, it may include Take It Easy, One of These Nights, Lyin' Eyes, Witchy Woman, and Tequila Sunrise, among others.

Fans can also hope to watch them perform other tracks like - New Kid in Town, Life's Been Good, Already Gone, The Boys of Summer, Funk #49, and more.

The Las Vegas Sphere residency will last over a week (Image via eagles.com)

The confirmed dates of the Las Vegas Sphere residency this fall are:

Las Vegas Sphere - September 20, 21, 27 and 28

Las Vegas Sphere - October 11, 12, 18, and 19

The Eagles crew revealed their retirement plans last July as they announced the 'The Last Goodbye' farewell tour dates. Although the band did not specify the reason behind the decision, they said:

"Everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle."

The band will bid a final goodbye sometime next year after wrapping up 'The Last Goodbye' farewell tour.