Bruno Mars 2024 Asia tour: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Grammy-winning singer Bruno Mars is embarking on a headlining tour in Asia this fall, as announced on social media on Friday, June 21. The 'untitled' tour kicks off on September 8 and is produced by Live Nation.

The tour covers three Asian cities and spans four days. This fall outing follows Bruno's ongoing global tour and is not linked to support any upcoming projects or albums.

Tickets for the four-day Asian tour will be available through a Live Nation presale starting at 10 a.m. local time on June 27. General admission tickets for the tour will be available to the public starting at 10 a.m. on June 28.

The Live-Nation-produced Asian tour of Bruno Mars covers four cities (Image via Rich Fury/Getty Images)

The presale and general admission tickets will be sold through major ticketing platforms, including Tixcraft.com, LiveNation, and GoLive Asia. Additionally, fans can find tickets to the concerts in their region on the singer's website, brunomars.com/tour.

Bruno Mars Asian Tour 2024 venues, dates, and more

Bruno Mars is set to kick off his Asia tour on September 8 with the first headlining performance at the Kaohsiung City National Stadium in Taiwan. Following this, the Count On Me singer will head to Indonesia for two back-to-back concerts.

The concerts at the archipelagic state will be held on September 13 and 14, allowing fans to get the best out of the weekend. Bruno Mars will next head to Kuala Lumpur for his first concert ever since the 24K Magic World Tour in 2018.

The Talking To The Moon singer will take over the stage at the Kuala Lumpur National Stadium on September 17 for the first concert in over five years. If there are no changes to the tour itinerary, Bruno will wrap the Asian leg with the Kuala Lumpur performance.

The confirmed dates and venues for Bruno Mars' Asian tour are:

September 8 - National Stadium, Kaohsiung, Taiwan

September 13 & 14 - Jakarta International Stadium, Indonesia

September 17 - National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

The Grammy-winning singer's setlist for the ongoing tour has mostly been revolving around major albums 24K Magic, Doo-Wops & Hooligans, and Unorthodox Jukebox. If Bruno goes with a similar setlist on the Asian tour, fans can hope to watch him perform 24K Magic, Finesse, Treasure, Liquor Store Blues, Perm, It Will Rain, and Marry You.

Additionally, the tour may be lined with performances on medleys and covers like - Guitar Solo (Pure Imagination) by Gene Wilder, Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson, and Money (That's What I Want) / Billionaire.

The Asian tour ends on September 17 in Malaysia (Image via Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

People facing troubles guiding through the Live Nation website in the Asian regions can follow these steps to book their tickets:

Visit the Live Nation website - LiveNation.sg or LiveNation.my - and register for a free member account with your email address and phone number.

Make sure to have logged into your account before the presale begins on June 27.

Search for Bruno Mars and follow the search results to the event page.

Once the presale is activated at 10 a.m., click the 'BUY TICKETS' button on the presale page.

When redirected to the purchasing page, complete the transaction by paying for the ticket to ensure your spot at the Asian concerts.

After wrapping up the Asian tour, Bruno Mars will head to Southern America for a 13-day tour in Brazil. The headlining outing begins on October 4 at the Estádio MorumBIS in Sao Paulo and ends on November 5 at the Estádio Mineirão in Belo Horizonte.