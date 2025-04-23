Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. return in new 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' sequel

Decades after starring in the 1997 original I Know What You Did Last Summer, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. will return in the upcoming sequel this summer. The two starred in the OG slasher film as Julie James and Ray Bronson, respectively, and also returned to the roles in the 1998 sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.

Ad

The upcoming sequel will be the third time they are playing their respective roles, which audiences got the first glimpse of in the newly released trailer of the horror sequel. There are five new friends introduced in the new movie, who will be leaning on the two survivors of the legendary 1997 Southport Massacre for help as they become the hunted of a killer.

Teasing her comeback in the slasher sequel, Jennifer Love Hewitt told People in an exclusive interview published on April 8, 2025, that there will be a lot of nostalgic callbacks and easter eggs. She said:

Ad

Trending

"There's a lot of '90s in there, so get excited because the '90s are back again."

She also described the movie as a "really fun ride," further teasing that there will be plenty of twists and turns and that people won't expect anything that's coming.

Who else will be in the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel?

Ad

Besides Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. in the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel, there will be a new set of friends featured in the movie. The five friends will be the key characters in the film's storyline, who are expected to be played by Jonah Hauer-King, Sarah Pidgeon, Chase Sui Wonders, and Tyriq Withers.

Here are the other cast members in the movie:

Lola Tung

Sarah Pidgeon

Billy Campbell

Austin Nichols

Gabriette

Ad

Do Revenge writer and director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson will be directing the sequel. Meanwhile, the script co-written by Robinson and Sam Lansky.

Plot of the sequel explored

Released over two decades after the original movie, the plot of the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel mirrors the OG horror film—a group of friends bound by a tragic accident find themselves being hunted by a killer. In the upcoming sequel, there will be five friends who caused a deadly accident. After covering it up, they agreed to keep what happened a secret instead of facing the consequences.

Ad

However, a year after the accident, they past and present collide adter someone discovered what they did. Even worse, that person is hell-bent on revenge. The official synopsis of the sequel teases a bloodied, horrifying turn of events for each of them, which partly reads:

"As one by one the friends are stalked by the killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help."

Ad

Is there a trailer for the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel?

Ad

Sony Pictures released the first trailer of I Know What You Did Last Summer on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. It opens with Madelyn Cline's character preparing to take a bath. She uses a bath bomb that ominously makes the water in the tub look bloody. Meanwhile, a killer with a hook in one hand targets his boyfriend downstairs with a harpoon to the heart.

Cline's character thinks it's a gruesome manifestation of karma for what they did before. Meanwhile, the townspeople believe it's a series of senseless crimes, but according to Freddie Prinze Jr.'s character, as seen in the trailer, it wasn't the first time something like it happened in Southport. The camera then zooms into Elsa and Helen Shivers' tombs.

Ad

As thrilling music plays, the words "You're next" appear as the killer haunts the friends one by one. Jennifer Love Hewitt's character also appears at the end of the trailer, who appears to have a hunch about why the friends are being targeted. She pointedly asks, "I just have one question. What did you do last summer?"

I Know What You Did Last Summer will hit movie theaters on July 18, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More

The stars of Apple TV+'s new original series on how to save the planet HERE