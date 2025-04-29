5 best looks of Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu has undeniable style, as her looks seamlessly blend pops of color, touches of floral, and flattering silhouettes. In her career spanning over two decades, she has brought flair and sass with her attention-grabbing pieces, whether during awards season or at movie premieres.

Liu is known for collaborating with fashion designers like Christian Siriano, Zuhair Murad, Tory Burch, and Zac Posen, who focus on making fashion fun. From her red carpet appearances in Charlie's Angels (2000) to the more recent Presence (2025), her style--grand, flowy gowns, sheer fabrics, and bright patterns--is a window into her personality. Here are some of Lucy Liu's best looks over the years.

Dazzling gowns, shimmery dresses, and other Lucy Liu show-stealers

1) Red One Berlin Premiere (Black Zuhair Murad dress)

World premiere of the film "Red One - Christmas alert" - Source: Getty

Lucy Liu stepped onto the red carpet at the Berlin premiere of Red One: Christmas Alert in a stunning black Zuhair Murad's fall/winter 2024 couture collection piece. The gown's understated mermaid silhouette complemented the crystal-encrusted bodice, highlighted by a bold, flowery detail with a sparkling center.

She paired the grand gown with an elegant, slicked-back updo adorned with white flowers. She brought the look together with simple, but luxurious Roxanne Assoulin earrings and Tamara Mellon shoes. Her makeup highlighted her sharp cheekbones, and a pop of red lip color took the look to another level.

2) Tony Awards, 2019 (Purple Christian Siriano gown)

Liu at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Lucy Liu entered in a burst of color at the 73rd Tony Awards in Radio City Hall. In a sea of blacks and reds, her bright purple gown, complete with layers of tulle and ruffles, turned heads at the red carpet. The steep V-line of her bodice, the cinched waist, and the flared silhouette came together to make a memorable outfit.

Liu paired the outfit with emerald accessories, large teardrop earrings, and a simple clutch from, Lorraine Schwartz and Tyler Ellis, respectively. Liu styled her hair half-up, half-down, pulling it away from her face to draw attention to her outfit, earrings, and elegant makeup.

3) 2000 Academy Awards (Red Versace gown)

Liu at the 72nd Annual Academy Awards - Source: Getty

Fresh off her success as the cold, ruthless attorney Ling Woo in Ally McBeal (1999), Lucy Liu stunned at the 72nd Oscars red carpet in a shimmery red Versace number. The off-shoulder dress combined flowy lines, sequins, and see-through fabric to create a memorable outfit, right down to the deep backless silhouette.

Liu elevated the outfit with shimmery stilettos and a bold, red lip. Her ruby-encrusted ring, diamond cuff bracelet, and double-tiered diamond earrings stole the show.

4) Presence NY premiere (Black Zuhair Murad dress)

Lucy Liu at the "Presence" New York Premiere - Source: Getty

Lucy Liu turned to ruffles and a quintessential silhouette for her most recent outing at the Presence (2025) premiere in New York City. The outfit oozed elegance, combining a halter neck with a cinched waist and a more understated skirt. The ruffled lace detailing in the bodice flowed down to its hem, creating a flattering silhouette, perfect for a horror movie premiere.

Liu paired the dress with simple drop earrings and an elegant diamond ring. Her hair was in an understated half-up, half-down style, drawing more attention to the dramatic neck detailing of the Zuhair Murad number.

5) Emmy Awards, 2014 (White Zac Posen dress)

66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Governors Ball - Source: Getty

Lucy Liu's 2014 Emmy Awards red carpet attire was one for the books. As someone who goes for maximalist pieces and bright colors, her elegant white sheer dress with a trail showed her duality.

The Zac Posen number had carefully arranged, delicate pleats that gathered at the torso and continued to flare out through the dress, with a waist-sculpting bodice and a deep neckline.

Liu paired the simple but stunning white gown with a shimmery white clutch and drop earrings. Her long, flowing hair and minimal makeup gave her a free-spirited vibe, perfectly suited for awards night.

With iconic looks that embody a bold, feminine appeal, Lucy Liu continues to be a fashion icon, both on and off the red carpet.

