5 best looks of Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot is known for her bold fashion. She has appeared on numerous red carpets, adorning luxurious and memorable pieces. The Wonder Woman star often wears gowns with well-fitted silhouettes and bold necklines. She also experiments with unique color combinations.
Gadot has collaborated with timeless designers like Prada, Givenchy, and Tiffany & Co. She completes all her looks with stunning accessories. A statement necklace or a snazzy pair of Christian Louboutins elevates all her outfits. Even with neutral-toned colors, she experiments with other aspects of fashion, like textures, fabrics, and symmetries.
Here are Gal Gadot's top 5 looks.
Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.
Statement gowns, slick suits, and other iconic Gal Gadot outfits
1) Vanity Fair Oscars Party, 2018 (Red Armani Privé gown)
Gal Gadot stunned fans at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2018 with her shimmery red dress, complete with a plunging neckline, spaghetti straps, and a bold thigh-high slit. The outfit had intricate red stone detailing and gathered loosely near the waist, with a billowing silhouette.
Gadot complemented the dress with a double-pendant diamond, ruby-encrusted neckpiece, elegant ruby drop earrings, and red, slink-back stiletto heels. She wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style, and minimal makeup so all eyes would go to the Armani Privé piece.
2) Justice League Premiere, Los Angeles (Silver Altazurra gown)
Gal Gadot enchanted the red carpet at the Justice League premiere in Los Angeles. She wore a textured, multi-layered, and luxurious silver Altazurra gown. Fans appreciated her look, which showcased an asymmetrical neckline and a shapely silhouette for an ethereal result.
The gown's bust looked like armor, mirroring Gadot's role as Wonder Woman in Justice League.
Gadot paired the gown with understated rings by Jennifer Fisher and strappy stiletto heels. She also sported her usual updo, framing her face with casual, loose hair pieces. Her makeup focused on accentuating her cheekbones, giving her a contemporary look.
3) Variety's Creative Impact Awards (Red and pink Oscar de la Renta suit)
Sometimes, Gal Gadot also steps out of her usual fashion vision and experiments with unique and playful pieces. This dichromatic suit by Oscar de la Renta is one of those pieces.
The look came with a deep sweetheart neckline, a chunky pink belt, and a well-fitted jacket. Her outfit also played with silhouettes. The body-fitting top was complemented by loosely pleated pink pants that ended at the shins.
4) I Am The Night Premiere (Black Saint Laurent suit)
Gal Gadot experimented with different silhouettes within functional fashion with this Saint Laurent monochrome outfit. While it is essentially just a shirt, pants, and a jacket, the piece experiments with symmetry and detailing, making her stand out.
The sheer black shirt was buttoned up at the neck, with the rest undone, to show off the intricately designed lacework underneath. The lines and buttons on her trousers accentuate her style, complemented by her strappy stilettos. Her floor-length jacket is designed like a cape, adding a dramatic silhouette to her understated piece.
Gal Gadot was at the show's premiere to support her friend, actor Chris Pine.
5) 90th Oscars red carpet (Diamond Givenchy gown)
Gal Gadot's sequined Givenchy gown was a hit at the 90th Academy Awards. The outfit was from the Givenchy Spring 2018 runway, accentuated by metallic frills. The actor portrayed a 1920s trend with its bold neckline and intricate detailing.
Gadot wore a chunky, multi-pendant Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace and studs, amping up the sparkle. With her quintessential slicked-back up-do, shiny heels, and a bold red lip, she brought the glam to one of the most glamorous nights in movie history.
Gal Gadot's unique style includes her signature hair, bold lips, and statement pieces. She blends comfort and charm to produce some show-stopping looks.