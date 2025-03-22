“I am not sure how long I can take it.” — When Gal Gadot made her feelings clear about almost quitting acting before Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot, who recently played the Evil Queen in Disney's Snow White (released March 21, 2025), might have missed the role without her Wonder Woman fame. She hinted at this in a resurfaced interview from seven years ago.

Making an appearance on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which was uploaded to YouTube on May 24, 2017, Gal Gadot spoke about how she was overwhelmed by the constant rejection from producers and directors when she was auditioning for several projects.

She also shared that the pressures of the industry almost pushed her into giving up on her career. Speaking of the same she remembered telling her husband:

"I am not sure how long I can take it."

She recalled the challenges of moving her family to Los Angeles for work. However, while there, she received a call from Zack Snyder to audition for a secret role, which she later discovered was Wonder Woman after being cast.

Under what circumstances did Gal Gadot land her Wonder Woman role?

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Gal Gadot shared that she nearly quit acting due to constant rejections and roles she almost got but lost in the end.

Gadot shared that Zack Snyder had reached out to her regarding a "secret role" in an upcoming movie when she was on the verge of quitting the industry. She also said that she was asked to read lines during the auditioning process but was not told about the project she would potentially be a part of.

She shared that after she read the lines she was asked to give a screen test following which Snyder told Gadot that she would be playing Wonder Woman in his upcoming project.

That said, the circumstances under which Gal Gadot received the good news were hilarious, as highlighted by her on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon episode. She shared that she was on a plane when she received the news and that before receiving the news she was engaged in conversation with her co-passenger, a professor.

He was trying to teach her about the quantum theory when Gadot received the call about her being Wonder Woman. This is when she let out a huge "manly" scream which baffled the professor.

Gadot jokingly said during the show, that at the time she could not tell her co-passenger why she was screaming, but now that everyone knows about her role in Wonder Woman, she believes that he should know too.

What did Gal Gadot say about filming Wonder Woman while being pregnant?

When host Jimmy Fallon asked if Gal Gadot was pregnant during the filming of Wonder Woman, she replied in affirmative. She said how it worked during the filming process highlighting that mostly close-ups and wide-angle shots of her were taken which would conceal her belly.

However, for the scenes where her entire physicality had to be shown, those associated with the film had cut out a green-colored pyramid and placed it on her pregnant belly. The process would ultimately result in the removal of her bulge in the final cut.

