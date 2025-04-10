5 viral moments from A Minecraft Movie

Directed by Jared Hess, A Minecraft Movie, is a fantasy adventure and comedy movie based on the famous video game of the same name by Mojang Studios. Starring Jack Black, Emma Myers, Jason Momoa, and others, the movie released recently on April 4, 2025 and has become instantly viral and popular due to some of the hilarious moments of the movie.

While the movie itself has received mixed reviews, its popularity does not seem to end as people are enjoying Jack Black’s singing and acting and viral moments that involve a chicken jockey. The movie has already grossed highly at the box office and viewers who have seen the movie or plan to, can check out some of the viral moments from the movie.

Disclaimer: The article includes spoilers about the movie.

The chicken jockey, Jack Black's song, and other viral moments from A Minecraft Movie

1) Jack Black’s song

Still from the movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Jack Black is known for playing around with the background scores of the movies he is featured in. For example, for Kung Fu Panda 4, he recorded a cover of Britney Spears’ “Baby one more time”, so that it could play over the end credits of the movie.

Similarly, for A Minecraft Movie, Black recorded the song, “I feel alive”, with David Grohl, Mark Ronson, and others, and the song was released ahead of the premiere of the movie as a single. However, viewers of the movie are loving the “Steve’s Lava Chicken” jingle, which is played repeatedly in the movie and has a Minecraft reference.

2) Jack Black and Jason Momoa

Still from the movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

It seems like fans of the movie have loved the pairing of Jack Black and Jason Momoa in A Minecraft Movie. One scene in particular that is getting all the praise is when Black’s character, Steve, has to ride on Momoa’s character Garrett. While Steve, Garrett, and Henry flee from Zombie Pigmen, Steve reveals that he has some wingsuits that will allow them to fly to safety.

However, he only has two. Therefore, Steve has to ride on Garrett’s back. The scene where Black is riding on the back of Momoa and holding on to his long and wavy hair, is therefore becoming extremely popular. Further, when the two have to fit through a tiny hole in the wall, both of them wedge their faces between each other’s legs.

3) Jack Black’s introduction

Still from the movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

It seems that most of the viral moments from A Minecraft Movie are courtesy of Jack Black. However, his introductory line is what is catching many people’s attention. Even in the trailer, it is revealed that as night falls, the human characters are trying to fight monsters. But are ultimately saved by the character Steve, who fights against the monsters single-handedly.

The trailer and the movie show that when the other humans ask about this new person, the camera pans to Jack Black, who simply says, “I am Steve”. The manner in which Black says this line is memorable and highlights the over-the-top drama that the movie has. It also showcases that while Steve is a regular avatar in the game, in the movie, it is elevated by Jack Black’s acting.

4) The villagers

Still from the movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

A Minecraft Movie is getting viral for all the right reasons. The movie has several iconic and hilarious moments that fans are loving the most. The filmmakers have proved that by adding a stellar actor like Jack Black to the cast, even a movie about a game can be lofted and given loads of personality.

During one of the scenes, Steve is giving the other humans a tour of Overworld and when they come to Midport village, he introduces the villagers in a funny manner. Steve mentions that the villagers like to chill and eat lots of bread. However, the line, “They love crushing a loaf”, is getting extremely viral.

5) The chicken jockey

Still from the movie (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

One of the most viral moments from A Minecraft Movie involve a baby zombie riding a chicken like a horse. The movie is full of nonsensical but hilarious moments and this one takes the cake. The chicken jockey shows up in one of the scenes and Garrett has to fight against the chicken-riding zombie.

The fight is full of slapstick comedy and is extremely silly. Paired with Steve’s hilarious commentary about “the baby’s got the heart of a demon”, which makes it even funnier. Whether one is a fan of the game or has never played it before, the scene is iconic and is therefore getting extremely popular.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and check out the viral moments from A Minecraft Movie.

