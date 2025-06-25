"You seem like a star already" — America's Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara praises 9-year-old King Moore's rap performance

America's Got Talent season 20 returned with another audition episode on June 24, 2025. The segment featured a diverse lineup of performers, as each attempted to put their best foot forward and secure a spot in the subsequent round of the competition. Among the contenders was a 9-year-old third grader named King Moore, who wowed the judges with his rapping skills.

The singer/rapper performed his original song, Game Time, one that he composed when he was only five and a half years old. At the end of his act, judge Sofia Vergara commended King's confidence and stage presence, saying:

"You seem like a star already, like you've done this a million times."

The other experts on the judging panel of America's Got Talent — Simon Cowell, Mel B, and Howie Mandel — expressed a similar sentiment, praising the skills King had honed at such a young age.

The judges eventually took a vote and, with four yeses, advanced King Moore to the next round of the competitive reality show. While the 9-year-old contestant celebrated his feat, his parents, watching him from the sidelines, got emotional.

America's Got Talent contestant King Moore dreams of having his own TV show

The America's Got Talent episode kicked off with King Moore's performance. After he walked on stage and introduced himself, Simon asked the 9-year-old what his "big dream" was. King answered that he wanted to have his own TV show and tour around the world. He also expressed a desire to star in movies and pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

Hearing how ambitious King was, Sofia exclaimed, "Wow!" When Simon asked him about his plans with his potential America's Got Talent winnings, King said that he would use it to take his family on a cruise.

"Because they have rollercoasters, and my brother loves rollercoasters. And free ice cream. And you can go in the jacuzzi while eating ice cream," he explained.

The crowd in the auditorium erupted in laughter, and so did host Terry Crews. Shortly after, Howie asked the contestant if he would perform an original song. King said that he would and shared that he wrote it in his bed when he was "like six and around five," meaning five and a half years old.

King asked the audience to stand up for his performance before cuing the DJ to play the track. Moments into his act, Howie was on his feet, swaying to the rhythm of the song, while the crowd clapped along. King's rap earned him a standing ovation from the judges as well as the viewers.

While reviewing his act, Mel B said:

"You're amazing. Absolutely amazing. You have so much swag, and rhythm, and confidence. Brilliant. Brilliant."

Sofia Vergara echoed Mel B's opinion, saying King was already "a star." Simon, on the other hand, noted that King was "naturally good." He added that it was "rare" to find someone who could write their own material and perform it confidently.

"So many well-known people are going to ask you to, kind of, guest on their records because you're so brilliant," Simon said.

With that, the America's Got Talent judges took a vote. Howie gave King his first yes, followed by Mel B, Sofia, and Simon. As a result, the rapper advanced to the next stage of the competition. King thanked the experts and ran to his parents, who were waiting in the wings.

Meanwhile, Simon told his fellow panelists that he "kind of" knew that King had the star quality in him. Howie agreed, stating that King was a star before he began singing.

America's Got Talent season 20 episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More