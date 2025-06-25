"Forces to be reckoned" — America's Got Talent fans react to Stardust earning Sofia Vergara's Golden Buzzer

America's Got Talent season 19 aired its Auditions 5 episode on June 24, 2025, and featured the return of Duo Stardust — a Ukrainian roller skating and aerial act. The pair, consisting of Vlada Kamyshnikova and Yevhenii Yemelianenko, previously auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent but didn’t receive the response they hoped for from Simon Cowell.

Reflecting on that moment, Vlada said it was hard to accept the rejection, while Yevhenii explained they were determined to prove themselves. Their AGT audition included dangerous spins, coordinated aerials, and ended with fireworks shooting out of Vlada’s heel.

This time, even Simon stood up and gave them a thumbs-up. He said their act had become “so much better,” crediting constructive criticism. However, it was Sofia Vergara who hit the Golden Buzzer, calling their performance “great” and telling Simon, “They’re mine.”

Trending

The duo’s story of resilience and visual performance caught viewers’ attention. Many fans remembered their past journey on other talent shows like Lithuania’s Got Talent and Ukraine’s Got Talent, and applauded their evolution.

Following the emotional moment, fans took to X, reacting to Stardust’s performance and Sofia’s decision to support them with her Golden Buzzer.

Expand Tweet

"So glad that Duo Stardust won @SofiaVergara's Golden Buzzer! They will be forces to be reckoned with during the live shows!" one fan commented.

"SOFIA GAVE DUO STARDUST THE GOLDEN BUZZER!" another fan wrote.

"Duo Stardust was amazing I loved it," an X user said.

"That was an awesome performance by duo stardust," one tweet read.

A few others even said it was the “best” Golden Buzzer moment on America's Got Talent so far.

Expand Tweet

"maybe the best golden buzzer of the season and it came from Sofia," a tweet read.

"And she choose it as her golden buzzer," one netizen tweeted.

A few fans said the America's Got Talent performance showed they had done their homework since Britain’s Got Talent and delivered one of the most “exciting” auditions of the season.

"Duo Stardust did their homework & learned from their BGT mistakes & delivered one of the most exciting auditions of the season! Bravo," a fan wrote."And she choose it as her golden buzzer," one netizen tweeted.

"Duo stardust gets the #goldenbuzzer, And they are going to the live shows," another user commented.

Duo Stardust's journey and Golden Buzzer moment in America's Got Talent

Vlada and Yevhenii opened up about their previous rejection from Simon Cowell on Britain’s Got Talent, saying it was difficult to move forward after hearing they “weren’t very good.” They told the judges they had worked on improving their routine and had returned to show Simon they were capable of more.

Mel B asked whether Simon had offered helpful feedback, and Yevhenii replied, “Yes, like he always does.” Their act showcased aerial lifts, close-contact spins on roller skates, and ended with a firework from Vlada’s skate, drawing strong reactions from all four judges of America's Got Talent.

“I don’t want to take the credit for this because this was you out there. However, I do feel with constructive criticism, you can make a good act, a great act,” Simon stood and said.

He added that the act was significantly better and said it was amazing. Sofia Vergara responded that she didn’t think it was Simon’s feedback that made them great, but rather their own talent. She pointed out that the act included moves that were different and special before pressing the Golden Buzzer.

America's Got Talent episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More