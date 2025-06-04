I just don't like the overwhelming presence of singers on America's Got Talent

America's Got Talent (AGT) premiered its 20th season on May 27, 2025. Talented artists and performers from different creative fields participated in the series to showcase their skills and earn a spot in the race for a shot at winning the $1 million prize. It is a unique platform that grants all kinds of acts a fair chance to present their talent before America.

Ad

From juggling and magic tricks to acrobatics and singing, America's Got Talent is a platform open to all. However, in recent years, there has been an overwhelming presence of singers in the lineup of performances. It is a recurring trend that I am not particularly a fan of.

While I do understand that singing is an accepted talent on AGT, I do not appreciate how it overshadows the other off-beat performances, which, if one were to ask me, are more appropriate for Las Vegas than singing. I strongly believe that singers deprive the variety arts of the appreciation they deserve.

Ad

Trending

Since music is an art form people are accustomed to, it naturally attracts the audience's attention, and unfortunately, their votes later in the competition, leaving other variety acts, which sometimes are better, grappling to survive. With shows like American Idol and The Voice designed solely for singers, I wonder why they choose AGT, and no, age limit cannot be the only factor.

While vocalists have well-renowned nationwide platforms to choose from, other variety acts do not have the same privilege. America's Got Talent is the only reality TV stage where jugglers, acrobats, magicians, and others can earn national recognition. In the past 19 seasons, eight winners have been soloists of some kind.

Ad

According to me, there needs to be a limit to the number of singers that can participate each season, considering the other options they have. Only then can other artists get the attention they deserve.

America's Got Talent needs to give every act a fair chance

Ad

There is an undeniable overarching presence of singers on America's Got Talent. Besides the eight winners, countless others have been part of the show and even advanced beyond the auditions. In my opinion, they should compete in singing reality shows, where their talent will be judged fairly, since the other competitors are all presenting the same art form.

Having such a huge number of singers on AGT undermines the efforts of the other acts because people are inherently drawn to singers, considering music is a well-known talent that people are familiar with. On the contrary, viewers take time to warm up to drone acts, acrobatics, light shows, ventriloquists, and others, which are comparatively more unfamiliar.

Ad

Some may say that America's Got Talent allows singers of all ages to participate, which is why it attracts so many of them. While it is true, it cannot be an explanation for the growing trend.

American Idol contestants need to be between the ages of 15 and 29 at the time of auditioning to qualify. While it does restrict older participants, singers even within that age range choose AGT instead of Idol. For example, in the premiere episode of America's Got Talent season 20, 23-year-old Jourdan Blue, a street singer from New Orleans, secured Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer.

Ad

Ad

He is undoubtedly a noteworthy singer, but why not choose a platform solely dedicated to music? It makes me wonder if singers come to AGT because the level of singing and competition between fellow musicians is not as strong as in American Idol or The Voice. Could Jourdan have received a Platinum Ticket or a four-chair turn on the other shows? That remains up for debate.

Even from the perspective of age, The Voice allows solo artists and groups above the age of 13 to audition. With no upper limit, older contestants can try their luck there. In the 2024 series of The Voice UK, 76-year-old Bette Reynolds stunned the judges with her rap performance of The Sugarhill Gang's Rapper's Delight. She even convinced judges Tom and Danny to turn their chairs for her.

Ad

With age no longer a factor, I do not appreciate singers continuing to command America's Got Talent. I also believe that some who made it through the first round of auditions are not worthy of their spots.

Ad

In episode 2 of the NBC show, 23-year-old Cole Swensen sang Coldplay's Viva La Vida alongside his mother, who accompanied him on the cello. While their bond was sweet and their story emotional, if one judged Cole solely based on his singing ability, he was average. If he and his mother competed as instrumentalists, it would have made more sense.

Had he competed in the other music competition shows, I am certain he would not have made it past the initial rounds or even the audition.

Ad

America's Got Talent fans on X expressed a similar frustration regarding the high number of singing acts on the series.

"Unpopular Opinion: save the singing acts for American Idol #AGT should be singing-free," a fan posted.

Host Terry Crews at the America's Got Talent Season 20 Red Carpet (Image via Getty)

Similar sentiments were mirrored by others as well.

Ad

"another singer? have these people ever heard of american idol?" another fan wrote.

I wish AGT would filter the number of singers competing on the show, so other performances that are truly out-of-the-box get the fame and recognition they deserve. That way, it will reduce the unfair competition between singers and other variety acts.

America's Got Talent episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More