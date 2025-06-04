America's Got Talent season 20 Auditions 2 recap — Messoudi Brothers get Golden Buzzer, while horror clowns terrify Simon

America's Got Talent returned on June 3, 2025, with the second episode of its season 20 auditions. The two-hour installment featured a mix of singing, dancing, danger acts, and one spooky surprise. Mel B used her first Golden Buzzer of the season on the Messoudi Brothers, a juggling duo who previously competed in 2019.

Meanwhile, a horror magic act involving clowns left Simon Cowell visibly shaken on stage. This year, each judge and host Terry Crews can award two Golden Buzzers, sending up to 10 acts directly to the live shows.

To advance without one, contestants need at least three yes votes from the panel—Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Mel B.

The night’s performances included an Ethiopian acrobatic duo, a drone act from Japan, and a rock band from India. Some acts earned full praise from all four judges, while others sparked disagreement.

Trending

Sofia later expressed disappointment after Mel hit the buzzer she was planning to use.

“I was gonna do it. That was my Golden Buzzer” — Sofia reacts after Mel B picks Messoudi Brothers in America's Got Talent

The Messoudi Brothers returned with a new twist—juggling knives while changing clothes on stage. The routine started with casual tossing and grew more complex as they incorporated their shirts and shoes.

For the big finish, they swapped into star-spangled underwear, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Simon called the act “breathtaking” and said it was “a moment,” something AGT depends on. Howie said it was incredibly dangerous, and Sofia admitted it was hard to watch but impressive.

Mel B praised them for going beyond their 2019 performance and pressed her Golden Buzzer.

“I was gonna do it. That was my Golden Buzzer, she did out of nowhere, she took it away,” Sofia said afterward, visibly annoyed.

The moment sparked playful tension between the judges, with Sofia continuing to express that she had planned it all along.

Howie teased the situation, calling it “a buzzer war,” while Simon joked it made great television.

With confetti falling, the brothers celebrated as Mel joined them on stage. This marked her first Golden Buzzer of the season. The act secured its place in the live shows of America's Got Talent.

“I hate clowns so much” — Phobias brings scares and laughter to America's Got Talent stage

Another act that stood out was Phobias, a horror-themed magic performance centered around silent clown characters. One clown invited the judges to pull strings that triggered popping balloons and hidden surprises.

More clowns soon emerged, surrounding the panel and heightening the suspense in America's Got Talent.

Simon, who has long expressed his dislike for clowns, reacted strongly. “I hate clowns so much,” he said, though he admitted the act was “brilliant.”

Mel described it as frightening and entertaining, while Sofia said it was both scary and fun to watch.

The act ended when a girl clown disappeared, only to reappear behind Howie and startle him. Shaken but amused, he said, “I’m almost 70, you don’t do that.”

The visual design and pacing of the act were praised, and the use of silence instead of dialogue made the routine stand out even more.

The panel unanimously voted yes, sending Phobias to the next round. Afterward, Simon joked that he needed a break and headed to the IKEA Lounge—used this season as a backstage reset space.

The clown segment added a mix of tension and humour to an already varied episode.

America's Got Talent episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More