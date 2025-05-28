"It was actually magic": America's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell hits the Golden Buzzer for Lightwire after their rainforest-themed performance

America's Got Talent season 20 saw an illuminated rainforest display and a full standing ovation for one of the most notable performances of this season. Lightwire, a performance group known for integrating lighting technology with movement, presented a rainforest-themed act that concluded with Simon Cowell pressing the Golden Buzzer.

Ad

The act marked Cowell's first buzzer of the season. Speaking backstage after the performance, he stated:

“It was actually magic. One of my favorite ever acts.”

The season 20 judge highlighted the impact the routine had on him and the direction it set for the season.

Simon Cowell awards Golden Buzzer to Lightwire for stunning rainforest act on America's Got Talent season 20

Lightwire’s audition and Simon’s Golden Buzzer

Ad

Trending

Ad

Before the act began, host Terry Crews warned the audience that the lights would go down and advised them not to be scared. Lightwire's dancers emerged in glowing costumes, simulating jungle cats, monkeys, a coiled snake, and other rainforest wildlife.

Accompanied by drumbeats and ambient animal sounds, the choreography included a waterfall effect and concluded with a tribute to Rio's Carnival. The audience responded audibly, and the judges followed suit. America's Got Talent season 20 judge Mel B. grabbed co-judge Howie Mandel's arm during the act, and backstage, Micah Palace described the performance as "fire," expressing strong excitement about it.

Ad

The lights came up to show Cowell still clapping. The season 20 judge said:

“I'm still clapping! You never, ever, ever know, when you’re doing a new year, whether you’re going to see something better than you’ve seen before. And I'm not just saying this, this was one of the most beautiful, stunning Acts I have seen across all of the 'Got Talents'.”

Ad

Ad

He continued by acknowledging the group's emotional introduction, noting they had been visibly moved during their pre-performance remarks. He then stepped forward and told them:

“I don’t know why you were nervous, because you were always gonna get one of… you know what’s coming…” before pressing the Golden Buzzer.

Lightwire's background and the journey to America's Got Talent

The group introduced itself as a performance company founded by brothers Daniel and Felipe Almeida, along with a friend. Their act combines fiber optics and lighting technology to build narrative displays. During the pre-performance interview, one of the co-founders shared that he had dreamed in 2023 of performing on the America's Got Talent stage — a goal now realized.

Ad

The company, based in Brazil, has been creating immersive displays primarily for corporate and large-scale events. On April 30, 2025, Lightwire posted another behind-the-scenes update on Instagram ahead of the America's Got Talent season 20 premiere. The caption read:

“Less than a month to go until Season 20 of America’s Got Talent hits the stage — and yes, we’ll be there!”

Ad

The post included video clips of rehearsals, travel, and team interactions. They also stated:

“While the world hasn’t seen what we’ve prepared just yet, here’s a glimpse of our journey so far — backstage moments, tour memories, and everything we’ve built back home.”

The caption ended by reaffirming their readiness, highlighting that their journey on the show was "just the beginning." They expressed growing anticipation for what was to come and reflected on the experiences that had brought them to this stage.

Ad

Catch America's Got Talent season 20 Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on NBC and streaming the following day on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stephany Montero Stephany Montero is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda with a bachelor's degree in Architecture, bringing a strong eye for detail, creativity, and a structured approach to problem-solving. Stephany has honed her skills by engaging with a diverse company that handled brands in health and medicine, construction, real estate, and various nonprofit foundations. Her work with these brands, particularly a veterans foundation focusing on the needs of military veterans, has taught her empathy and helped her grow into an impactful and confident writer.



Stephany looks up to YouTuber Mr. Beast for his generosity and innovative content and finds him very inspiring. She is also a fan of Kata Mara for her work in animal rescue and welfare. When not following the latest Reality TV drama, Stephany can be found pouring over a book to explore diverse narratives and expand her creativity. She likes discovering new genres and authors as it inspires her writing style and enhances her storytelling skills. Know More