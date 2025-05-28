"Well deserved!"— America's Got Talent fans react to Light Wire earning Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer

America's Got Talent season 20 premiered on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, on NBC. The season premiere featured new talent and gripping performances, including a Brazilian group named Light Wire, who combined art and technology as they took the judges to the Amazon jungle.

The performance earned them a standing ovation from all four judges, and the first-ever Golden Buzzer of the season. Before pressing his buzzer for the group, Simon Cowell said it was one of the most beautiful and stunning acts he had seen on the show.

Fans online reacted to Simon Cowell pressing his buzzer for the group and agreed that Light Wire deserved it.

"The judges on #AGT loved it, it was beautiful and stunning according to @SimonCowell. And a GOLDEN BUZZER he gave #LightWire Congrats gentlemen, well deserved!" one person wrote on X.

"This feels very Pandora and #Avatar to me and could very well be a show at #Disney," a fan commented.

"@AGT I loved #LightWire!! They were AMAZING!!" a tweet read.

Fans of America's Got Talent season 20 were unsurprised by Simon Cowell pressing his buzzer for Light Wire.

"first golden buzzer act had me not surprised. The second one had me a BIT surprised," a person wrote.

"Absolute worthy of it. Sad to see that Simon brought back the same lame judges. Just embarrassing. Change it up please. And get a new host. Beyond annoying," a fan commented.

"This is most definitely deserved a golden buzzer," a tweet read.

Fans of America's Got Talent season 20 further said:

"That was BEAUTIFUL!!! BRAVO," a person wrote.

"That was one to remember!" a fan commented.

Simon Cowell becomes the first America's Got Talent season 20 judge to give out a Golden Buzzer in the season premiere

In the season premiere of America's Got Talent (AGT) season 20, two Brazilian brothers and their childhood friend appeared on the stage of the show with a unique performance. Ahead of the performance, one of the brothers praised his brother for being artistic and said that while his brother was into art, he was into technology.

When they took to the stage, one of them said that he had a dream in 2023 that both of them were on the America's Got Talent season 20 stage. Simon Cowell asked them ahead of the performance if their act was going to be something they hadn't seen before, and one of the members said, "probably." When Simon asked if it was something that could win AGT, they replied in the affirmative.

Light Wire's performance consisted of technicians who worked on the graphics while dancers performed on stage with a light show that took place on the big screen behind them.

After the act, the judges stood up in appreciation, before giving their feedback. Simon Cowell asked the America's Got Talent season 20 performers that it was one of the most "beautiful, stunning" acts he had seen across different regional installments of the Got Talent shows.

"You were so emotional, I don't know why you were so nervous because you were always going to get one of...," Simon said as he pressed the Golden Buzzer for Light Wire.

The group, consisting of the three people who appeared on the stage ahead of the performance, the dancers, and the technicians, hugged each other and celebrated as Simon joined them on stage.

The America's Got Talent season 20 judge told them backstage that they were "magic" and that it was one of his favorite acts he'd seen on the show so far.

Fans of AGT season 20 commented on Simon Cowell pressing his Golden Buzzer for Light Wire and agreed that the group desvered it.

Tune in every Tuesday at 8 pm ET to watch new episodes of America's Got Talent season 20 on NBC.

