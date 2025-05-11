"Permanently damaged with a British accent": Paula Abdul jokes about working with Simon Cowell on American Idol

American Idol is currently airing its 23rd season on ABC. Speaking with Fox News Digital in an interview in April 2025, Paula Abdul looked back at her experience as the only female on the original judging panel on American Idol from 2002-2009. With Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson, she helped shape the show's early seasons.

Speaking at the Dance and Dialogue "Celebrate LA!" event on April 30, Abdul put a humorous twist on the challenges she faced while serving on the panel.

“Being the only woman on the panel, I had to overcome the guy on the left of me. Starts with a ‘S’ and ends with ‘imon’ and the left side of my brain is permanently damaged with a British accent," she shared.

She also spoke about how the show has changed, pointing out Carrie Underwood's transformation from season 4 winner in 2005 to judge for the latest season—a circle-back moment that shows the show's continued presence.

“At least I had Randy to the right of me”: Paula Abdul on her time as a judge in American Idol

During the interview, Abdul elaborated on her experiences during her seven-season run in American Idol. Her jest about being “permanently damaged with a British accent” referred to her dynamic with Simon Cowell, known for his candid critiques. Despite the challenges, Abdul emphasized the supportive presence of Randy Jackson, sharing:

“At least I had Randy to the right of me.”

Abdul spoke about the challenges she faced as the only woman on the judging panel. The group’s back-and-forth became a big part of what made the show popular early on. She also talked about how the show impacted contestants, saying it’s important to adapt and keep going in live television.

“She’s doing a great job”: Abdul on Carrie Underwood’s new role as a judge in American Idol

Abdul expressed admiration for Carrie Underwood's new role on the judging panel of American Idol.

“Carrie has an unbelievable advantage, having come from her humble beginning of being on the show. She was such a magnificent artist, as a contestant, and she’s gone on to have the most stellar career,” she shared.

Underwood’s journey from contestant to judge displays how the show can shape careers. Abdul pointed out that Underwood is now giving back by helping new singers grow.

“She comes back, and she’s giving back as well. She’s doing a great job,” she added.

Simon Cowell's early prediction about Underwood's success was also mentioned. After one of her performances during season 4, he had remarked:

“Carrie, you’re not just the girl to beat. You’re the person to beat. Not only will you win this show, you will sell more records than any other previous Idol winner.”

Underwood herself reflected on her journey during SiriusXM’s Music Row Happy Hour in August 2024. She shared that she went from being unknown to performing in front of millions of viewers on American Idol. She said she was proud of what she achieved on the show and everything she had accomplished since then.

As American Idol season 23 moves closer to the finale, the Top 7—John Foster, Breanna Nix, Slater Nalley, Jamal Roberts, Gabby Samone, Mattie Pruitt, and Thunderstorm Artis—continue to impress with their distinct styles and powerful performances. Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood serve as judges, guiding the competition as the American public votes to choose the next Idol.

New episodes of American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays on ABC at 8 pm ET/PT, with episodes available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

