"Mass communications field" — American Idol judge Carrie Underwood reveals backup plan before her music career took off

While the current season of American Idol has decided the Top 7 artists to compete in the final, Carrie Underwood reflected on her own journey on the show. As part of her Idol to Icon YouTube web series, Carrie looked back on her performances when she herself reached the Top 10 of season 4.

In the video, the American Idol judge revealed that she had a backup plan in case her music career didn't take off. She considered studying mass communications because she enjoyed writing.

"I picked a mass communications field because I like words, and I like writing stories. I like writing. I was hoping to get into either being on your local news or doing something in that realm, or advertising, something like that,” stated Carrie Underwood.

Since then, Carrie has won the Grammy Awards eight times and the Billboard Music Awards 12 times, making her the most awarded country artist of all time. She has also amassed a net worth of $120 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Her debut album, Some Hearts, sold over seven million copies and earned three Grammy awards, including Best New Artist.

American Idol alum Carrie Underwood shares her diary entries during contestant days

Further in the same video, Carrie Underwood reflected on her performance of Martina McBride's song Independence Day as part of her Idol to Icon web series. As mentioned earlier, she shared her diary entries from that time, revealing parts of what she was feeling at the time. Underwood had written about feeling uncertain and wanting to give up, but she also reminded herself of her abilities and potential.

She even made fun of her confidence, blushing at her words. Carrie noted the contrast in her diary entry, starting with doubts but gradually building herself up with positive feedback.

“I love how I started out, like, ‘I don’t know, I just think it’d be easier if I go home,’ and then I just gradually start talking myself up. ‘I would regret it.’ ‘I got this.’ ‘I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t good!’ ‘I can so do this!’ It gets a little more and more ramped up,” read Carrie Underwood.

Despite the challenges, she managed to win the season two decades ago. She revealed that she didn't even think about winning American Idol until she reached the Top 3. Initially, she was more focused on winning each round as she passed them, such as making it to the Top 24, Top 12, and Top 10.

She explained that at that age, she was also very practical about her job prospects. As a broadcast journalism major, Carrie thought about how each step would improve her job prospects after the show. Reaching the Top 10 was a significant point for her, as it allowed her to feel more relaxed, knowing she had achieved a notable level in the competition, regardless of what happened next.

"I was like, ‘Okay, with every step, it’s going to be easier for me to get a job when I get sent home.’ I was very practical in my thinking," expressed American Idol judge Carrie Underwood.

Meanwhile, in the new episode of American Idol, the cast and crew will celebrate Mother’s Day with special guest Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Top 7 contestants will travel to Disneyland Resort and sing in front of a live audience as they cover Disney classics.

Watch the new episode of American Idol season 23 on May 11, 2025.

