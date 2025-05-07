Carrie Underwood was allegedly a backup pick for American Idol judge spot after talks with other A-listers

American Idol season 23 welcomed Carrie Underwood as a judge alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. According to an exclusive Sun article published on May 4, 2025, Underwood was allegedly not the producers’ first choice to replace Katy Perry. The report claims several A-list artists were approached before the decision was finalised.

“They spoke with a handful of other A-list artists in pop and country before landing on Carrie,” a source told The Sun.

The insider further added that it “was not a unanimous decision.” While there is no official confirmation from ABC or Underwood, the discussions were indirectly supported by Luke Bryan, who spoke with Billboard in August 2024.

“I’ve said several names. I think P!nk has been in the talks, Miley Cyrus has been in the talks, Meghan Trainor has been in the talks,” he shared.

These comments suggest multiple candidates were considered before Underwood joined the American Idol panel. Her future on the show remains uncertain, with insiders indicating that she may not return next season.

American Idol producers reportedly considered other music stars before Carrie Underwood

The Sun article suggests that Carrie Underwood’s selection followed internal discussions involving several well-known artists from both the pop and country scenes. Though no formal shortlist has been made public, the report states producers had conversations with more than one candidate.

Insiders claimed that network executives were not in complete agreement when Carrie Underwood was finalised, framing her casting as a result of extended deliberations rather than a unanimous endorsement. While the article does not specify all the artists approached, earlier reports and industry chatter have frequently mentioned names like P!nk, Miley Cyrus, and Meghan Trainor.

These suggestions were further supported by Luke Bryan in his August 2024 Billboard interview, where he reflected on those conversations but stopped short of calling Underwood a secondary choice. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight in May 2024, P!nk spoke about joining the show,

“I don’t like hurting people’s feelings … I like my day job,” she shared.

Underwood’s connection to the franchise as a former winner was likely a key reason she was eventually chosen. Her experience on the show gives her a different viewpoint compared to other judges.

Still, the alleged claim that her appointment came after other talks introduces questions about how the decision was ultimately reached and whether the team saw her as the best possible fit or a strategic compromise.

Carrie’s judging presence and off-screen choices spark mixed reactions

Carrie Underwood’s performance as a judge has drawn a wide range of reactions from viewers and, allegedly, from the production team. The Sun article noted that some crew members have debated her influence on show direction, particularly when she advocated for a themed Easter episode. One insider said that she pushed for a faith-based episode, and not everyone agreed with that direction.

That creative difference, paired with reports of Underwood’s discomfort with the Hollywood lifestyle, has led to further speculation about her long-term role on the panel. A source told The Sun that she was not fully comfortable with the LA lifestyle and misses her home life, pointing to the distance from her family in Tennessee as a possible concern.

Fan responses have also been varied. Some appreciate the country star’s calm and focused feedback, while others miss the more expressive and bold presence Katy Perry brought to American Idol.

With no confirmation about her return for a future season, Underwood’s journey as an American Idol judge may be limited to season 23, with her future on the show described by insiders as “much more uncertain now than it was.”

American Idol episodes are currently streaming on Hulu.

