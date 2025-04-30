"Becoming comfortable within" — American Idol's Carrie Underwood shares her opinion on dealing with online hate

The Top 10 contestants were revealed in the latest episode of American Idol contestants which was released on April 28, 2025. In the episode, contestant Breanna Nix opened up to guest mentor, Fantasia, about her social media troubles and how the comments were affecting her. Fantasia eventually advised Breanna to stay away from social media and to find God in any song she sang.

The advice helped as Breanna was able to reach the Top 10. The topic was addressed by American Idol judge and former contestant Carrie Underwood in an interview with Parade on April 29, 2025. The country singer noted that while it's necessary for musicians to be on social media in the current market, it can be overwhelming.

Carrie acknowledged that the internet was full of "toxic people" but encouraged contestants to be strong and not worry about negative comments from strangers.

"So, becoming comfortable within yourself and what you do, putting it out there for people to see and looking at the people that you like to follow," said American Idol judge Carrie Underwood.

American Idol judge Carrie Underwood praised the performances of various Top 10 contestants

Carrie Underwood praised several standout performances from the Top 12 performance night. She praised American Idol contestants like Breanna, Jamal Roberts, and Josh King. She noted that Jamal's closing performance was a highlight, which was able to capture everyone's attention. Carrie also appreciated Josh's openness about his feelings, which resonated with the audience.

She felt that Breanna's bravery in sharing her struggles added depth to her performance. Carrie further credited the guest mentor, Fantasia, for helping the contestants connect with their songs and audience.

"I feel like Fantasia got them to connect with their songs and tell their story, and in doing so, connect with the audience, which was really something to watch,” stated Carrie Underwood.

As mentioned earlier, in the April 28 episode, the Top 12 contestants performed while two were eliminated by the end of it. Season 3 winner, Fantasia Barrino, was the guest mentor for the contestants. She won the competition in 2004 after delivering a performance of Summertime from Porgy and Bess.

As for the performances, Slater Nalley covered Angel From Montgomery by John Prine. England's very own Ché performed Dancing On My Own by Robyn. Thunderstorm Artis sang his own rendition of House of the Rising Sun by The Animals. Kolbi Jordan covered Over the Rainbow by Judy Garland. Filo sang And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going by Jennifer Hudson.

Mattie Pruitt sang Because of You by Kelly Clarkson. Canaan James Hill performed Goodness of God by CeCe Winans. Gabby Samone covered A Song for You by Donny Hathaway. Josh King did a rendition of All By Myself by Eric Carmen.

As mentioned earlier, Breanna Nix sang Tell Your Heart to Beat Again by Danny Gokey. John Foster performed a song sung by one of the judges present, as he sang I Told You So by Randy Travis & Carrie Underwood. Finally, Jamal Roberts sang Heal by Tom Odell.

After the performances, the host of American Idol, Ryan Seacrest, revealed the audience's vote. It was Ché and Filo who got the fewest votes and were eliminated. This meant they would not be able to reach the Top 10 of season 23.

The American Idol episode was titled Iconic Idol Moments and aired on Monday, April 28, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The same episode can be streamed on Hulu.

