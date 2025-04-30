"She's a gift!"— American Idol fans react to Fantasia's return to the show 

American Idol season 23 episode 14 saw the return of one of its former winners. Fantasia Barrino, who participated and won the show in season 3 returned to serve as a mentor to the current contestants during live shows, offering advice and suggestions to the singers ahead of their performances.

The alum also took to the stage to deliver her new single, Have Your Way, which the audience and the judges praised. Those watching her on screen also appreciated her overall appearance on the show and took to the social media platform to comment on the same. One person wrote on X:

"Fantasia should have a permanent seat as a judge. She’s a gift!"

"Fantasia has been phenomenal. Everyone sounds their best tonight!!!!" a fan commented.

"Never been a fan, but she blew me away tonight," a tweet read.

Fans believed Fantasia needed a permanent spot on American Idol:

"Based on how Fantasia was able to help these contestants elevate their performances, it’s clear that Fantasia needs a permanent spot on #AmericanIdol," a person wrote.

"y'all really messed up not making Fantasia a judge! She is bringing out the best in these contestants by being their mentor," a fan commented.

"I have so many chills right now. That was such an incredible performance from Fantasia. What a powerful song! INCREDIBLE," a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 called Fantasia a "super coach":

"Fantasia is who I describe as a "Super Coach"!! She brings out things in Artist that they didn't even know they possess!! She should release some format with all that inspiration!!" a person wrote.

"This show needs Fantasia all the time! She can read and direct these young singers like no one else I've ever seen," a fan commented.

"I feel your emotion right now"—Ryan Seacrest praises Fantasia's performance of Have Your Way on American Idol season 23

During American Idol season 23 episode 14, Fantasia's performance of Have Your Way earned her a standing ovation from the judges and a huge round of applause from the audience. As Ryan Seacrest joined her on stage, he praised the former winner and said her performance was "unbelievable."

"I feel your emotion right now," he told the season 3 winner.

The host asked the season 23 mentor what she was feeling, and Fantasia said the world was going through a lot at the moment and that they needed "more God." She said she allowed him to use her on the "biggest stage ever," and Ryan said it was "just mindblowing."

Lionel Richie called her sentiments beautiful, as Ryan thanked her for performing a song that was released the same day. He also asked her about her new Gospel album coming out, and the American Idol alum said that while she had always been Gospel, the world was going through a lot.

"So it's time for me to use the gift that He gave me and give it back to him," she added.

Ryan thanked her for her "generosity" and for mentoring the American Idol season 23 contestants during episode 14 and said it was great to see her again.

The Top 10 were also revealed in the same episode of American Idol season 23. The contestants who made it through were:

John Foster Josh King Jamal Roberts Mattie Pruitt Thunderstorm Artis Slater Nalley Gabby Samone Canaan James Hill Kolbi Jordan Branna Nix

Fans commented on Fantasia's performance and her role as a mentor for the current contestants online and praised her for it.

Tune in on Sunday to see the Top 10 take to the American Idol season 23 stage once again on ABC at 8 pm ET.

