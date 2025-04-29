Who went home in American Idol season 23 episode 14? Details explored

American Idol season 23 continued with episode 14, which aired on ABC on April 28, 2025. The Top 12 contestants returned to perform songs inspired by iconic moments in the show's history. The episode ended with the announcement of the Top 10, while two contestants were sent home. Ché and Filo were eliminated after the live vote results were revealed by host Ryan Seacrest.

Ad

Judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie offered feedback, but the final decisions were left to America’s live voting. Guest mentor Fantasia Barrino helped guide the singers and performed her song Have Your Way during the night.

Despite their performances, Ché and Filo did not secure enough votes to move forward in the competition. The night also featured advice from Jelly Roll, this season’s artist in residence.

Contestants received encouragement to show their individual styles while covering iconic songs from past seasons. Performances were spread across different genres, with the goal of impressing both the audience and the viewers at home.

Ad

Trending

Performances and judges’ feedback in American Idol

Ad

The Top 12 contestants selected songs inspired by past seasons of American Idol for their performances. Slater Nalley sang Angel From Montgomery by John Prine.

“You pulled it right here like some old man singing. Your confidence is coming out,” Lionel Richie commented.

Ché performed Dancing on My Own by Robyn. Carrie Underwood said that when someone takes a popular song and makes it their "own," people are going to vote for them. Ché did not advance despite the feedback. Thunderstorm Artis chose House of the Rising Sun by The Animals.

Ad

"Every time you do the right song, you put your vibe on it,” Lionel said.

Kolbi Jordan performed Somewhere Over the Rainbow by Judy Garland. Lionel called it “divine.” Filo selected And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going by Jennifer Hudson. Mattie Pruitt performed Because of You by Kelly Clarkson. Luke Bryan praised her by noting:

“You need to understand how amazing it is.”

Ad

The evening also included performances by Canaan James Hill, Gabby Samone, Josh King, Breanna Nix, John Foster, and Jamal Roberts. Each received feedback focusing on their growth and individuality.

Who advanced to Top 10 in American Idol?

Ad

When the performances wrapped up, host Ryan Seacrest announced the voting results. The Top 10 contestants moving forward are John Foster, Josh King, Jamal Roberts, Mattie Pruitt, Thunderstorm Artis, Slater Nalley, Gabby Samone, Canaan James Hill, Kolbi Jordan, and Breanna Nix. These singers will continue to compete for the title as the season progresses.

The vote count led to Ché and Filo’s elimination. Although the judges had shared positive comments about their performances, the audience's votes decided which contestants would move forward.

Ad

During the show, Jelly Roll, who is serving as the artist in residence for the season, spent time coaching the contestants. He encouraged them to focus on presenting their own musical styles and building a connection with the audience.

Fantasia Barrino, the American Idol season 3 winner, also returned to the stage with a special performance of Have Your Way. Earlier in the evening, she appeared as a guest mentor, helping the contestants shape their performances and tell their stories on stage.

Ad

With her experience of winning the competition and building a music career, she offered the singers another perspective on what it takes to move forward in the competition. Fans can continue supporting their favorite contestants by voting through the American Idol app, the official website, or texting during live shows.

American Idol season 23 airs every Sunday and Monday night at 8 pm ET on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More