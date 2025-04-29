"LETS GO"— American Idol fans react to Slater Nalley's rendition of Angel from Montgomery

American Idol season 23 aired episode 14 on Monday, April 28, 2025, during which Fantasia Barrino appeared as a mentor to the Top 12. Ahead of their performances, each singer met with the season 3 winner for a rehearsal session, after which, they took to the main stage to sing live.

First up was Slater Nalley, who performed Angel from Montgomery. Ahead of his performance, he told Fantasia that he met with his teacher, Mr. Davis, Cartar Davis's father. His teacher gave him a necklace containing his late son's ashes before he left for Hollywood and said he wanted to play Angel from Montgomery if he made it through.

Fans of the singing show commented on Slater Nalley's performance online and praised his rendition of Angel from Montgomery. One person wrote on X:

"YES SLATER LETS GO."

"Slater starting the “iconic” Idol moments with a Megan Danielle performance tells you all you need to know about what’s happening tonight," a fan commented.

"Carrie saying she can imagine Slater's album...that's what I want to be able to imagine with them all! I'll buy their albums before I can see them live. So give me music & lyrics, not just runs. Runs don't stand out anymore to me," a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 called Slater's rendition of the song "beautiful":

"How beautiful was that? He looks more and more comfortable every time," a person wrote.

"Fantasia was right to tell Slater to hold that last part out. It elevated the performance for sure," a fan commented.

"So great to see Fantasia back on tonight's #AmericanIdol --Slater did great as an opener, and he shouldn't be going anywhere -- but I just wish AI could move BEYOND the "we have to recreate previous performances from previous years" thing they repeatedly do..." a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 further said:

"Another solid country performance by Slater. He could release that on country radio tomorrow," a person wrote.

"Angel from Montgomery is PERFECT for Slater Nalley. So many people have recorded that song. Wynonna Judds is prob my favorite version of it," a fan commented.

"I can imagine what your first album is gonna sound like"— Carrie Underwood praises Slater Nalley's Top 12 performance in American Idol season 23

Slater Nalley was the first singer on the stage; however, ahead of his performance, he met with Fantasia for a rehearsal session. In a confessional, the American Idol season 23 contestant noted that the show had many "iconic" moments over the years, including Megan Danielle singing Angel from Montgomery in 2023.

"It's one of my favorite iconic Idol moments," he added.

He also explained that before he left for Hollywood, Cartar Davis's dad gave him a necklace, containing Cartar's ashes, and told him to sing the song Slater had picked to honor his late son's memory. Fantasia chimed in on the singer's future and said that he would go "really far." After the alum gave him some notes about his upcoming performance, Slater was set to perform in front of the judges.

As he took to the American Idol season 23 stage, his performance earned him cheers and praises online. Lionel Richie told him that he sang like he was an "old" person and told him that it was great that he was becoming confident about himself.

"One of the things that I absolutely love about you is, every single time you get on the stage, I can imagine what your first album is gonna sound like," Carrie Underwood said.

She said the American Idol season 23 contestant was "identifiable" and had his own late "carved out." Luke also praised the contestant and told him to keep having fun.

Fans online reacted to Slater's Top 12 performance and praised the singer.

Watch Slater Nalley's Top 12 performance by streaming episode 14 on ABC and Hulu.

