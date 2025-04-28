What is Slater Nalley's voting number on American Idol? Singer's journey so far explored

American Idol star Slater Nalley has won over judges and fans ever since his rehearsal performance. The singer even went on to enter the Top 12 contestants and is now competing to enter the Top 10 and eventually make his way to the finale to win the coveted title and take out the grand prize money.

However, for Slater to move forward, he needs fans' support and votes. Following the premiere of season 23, episode 13, on April 27, 2025, American Idol collaborated with Slater on an Instagram post, sharing three ways for fans to cast their votes and help him stay in the competition.

The first option is to visit the voting section on the American Idol website. Fans can also vote by downloading the American Idol app or by texting "11" to 21523. In the caption, the show mentioned that the voting would close near the end of the show.

Slater Nalley's American Idol journey explored

American Idol contestant Slater Nalley made a lasting impression on judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie with his performance of an original song during his audition.

During episode 1 auditions, which premiered on March 9, 2025, Nalley was introduced by his teacher, who called him "a special student" of hers. She shared that he was going to perform a song he wrote for her late son, who was "killed eight years ago."

As Nalley entered the room for his audition, judge Bryan remarked that he had one of the "coolest introductions ever." After introducing himself, the 18-year-old singer went on to share how he wrote the song called Traces of You, for his teacher's late son, Carter Davis.

The way Nalley sang the lyrics about loss brought Underwood to tears, and her eyes continued to react to the song even after the performance was over.

"Even though this was about your son, every single person that hears that can fill in that memory with somebody that's in themselves. I couldn't have imagined you doing that any better," the American Idol judge said.

Richie praised one of the lyrics that read 'Your life was like a river running home,' noting that it had the power to move people. Meanwhile, Bryan told the singer to keep singing with his heart as he stated the rest would take care of itself.

Without thinking too much, all the judges said yes to him at the same time, advancing him to the next round of the competition.

During the Top 24 Disney episode, which premiered on April 13, 2025, Nalley gave a slowed-down performance of Somewhere Over the Rainbow, which he dedicated to his younger sister.

“I think Slater is way out over his age group. I don’t remember you having all of that growl. I think you actually just developed into a first-class artist/singer,” Richie reacted.

A week later, during the Songs of Faith episode, the American Idol season 23 contestant performed Soulshine by the Allman Brothers, a song he used to sing with his father. Underwood praised his performance, noting that he "got the goods." She further pointed out how he was very comfortable and at ease behind the guitar.

Following the voting results of the American Idol episode, Slater Nalley was named one of the ten contestants to automatically advance to the Top 14. Regardless, he proved his talent with a powerful performance of Try a Little Tenderness by Otis Redding.

Nalley closed out the recent Rock & Roll Hall of Fame episode, which premiered on April 27, 2025, singing his rendition of Your Song by Elton John. Luke Bryan reacted to the song, saying:

“The fact that you’re 18 and you’re this cool really makes me mad. That vibe of that song really put you in the right light. Your ability to really, kind of, have that maturity while you’re delivering those words is something that few people can do at your age.”

Watch new episodes of American Idol season 23 every Sunday-Monday on ABC. Stream them on Hulu a day later.

