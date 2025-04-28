“You cheated the system a little” — American Idol judge Carrie makes her feelings known about Canaan’s performance

American Idol continued its season 23 journey with a live, coast-to-coast episode on April 27, 2025, centered around a 'Rock & Roll Hall of Fame' theme. The Top 14 contestants performed songs made famous by Rock Hall inductees, competing for a spot in the Top 12.

Viewers had only the duration of the show to cast their votes, with a total of 19 million votes recorded by the end of the night. Music legend James Taylor mentored the contestants, while former American Idol winner Carrie Underwood returned to judge the show in its 23rd edition. During the episode, Underwood directly addressed Canaan James Hill’s performance.

"I mean vocals like spot on, of course, we would expect nothing less from you, Canaan. But I kind of think you cheated the system a little on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame," Carrie said.

She added that next time, she wants to see something unexpected from him. By the episode’s conclusion, two contestants were eliminated, and the Top 12 for the 2025 season was officially revealed.

What happened in the American Idol episode?

The April 27, 2025, live episode of American Idol kicked off with the Top 14 contestants preparing to perform tracks by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees. James Taylor mentored the singers, helping them refine their performances for the high-pressure evening.

Host Ryan Seacrest announced that this would be the first time in the season where voting occurred during the broadcast, with results revealed at the end of the show. Desmond Roberts took a major risk by choosing to perform Jesus is Love by The Commodores, a song closely associated with judge Lionel Richie.

During rehearsals with Taylor, Roberts admitted, "It's a risk to play (Jesus is Love) in front of Lionel." His performance, which began at the piano and transitioned to a powerful vocal showcase at center stage, impressed the judges. Lionel Richie praised Roberts, saying:

"You found some octaves that I didn't sing. You tried to take my song. That is a very hard song to sing, and you did it so well."

Fellow judge Luke Bryan added, "The whole time I was like, 'Lionel didn't sing it like that,'" although he noted that some of the falsettos might not have been necessary. Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood offered critical feedback to Canaan James Hill for the repetition of his usual vocal style.

Luke Bryan agreed with Underwood's assessment, acknowledging, "We love the gospel stuff," but not fully endorsing Hill's fit for the night’s theme. Mattie Pruitt, the youngest contestant remaining, performed Piece Of My Heart by Big Brother and the Holding Company, famously fronted by Janis Joplin.

Underwood encouraged Mattie to find more “sass” in her performances, saying:

"If there’s anything I can say to you, (it) is you’ve gotta find your sass. ... You need some sass, girl, come on!"

In addition to the competition performances, American Idol took a moment to celebrate the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, including Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, and Soundgarden. The announcement provided a break in the competition before resuming the night's critical performances.

Carrie Underwood embraced the night’s rock spirit, appearing in ripped jeans and a red bandana in tribute to Guns N’ Roses, a band she declared was “the greatest band of all time with the greatest frontman of all time.”

Despite delivering one of the night's standout performances, Desmond Roberts did not secure enough votes to advance. He was eliminated alongside Amanda Barise, who had earlier dubbed herself an underdog but had been gaining momentum with the judges’ praise.

By the end of the April 27, 2025, broadcast, Ryan Seacrest revealed the 12 contestants moving forward. The American Idol 2025 Top 12 included Canaan James Hill, Gabby Samone, Mattie Pruitt, Thunderstorm Artis, Slater Nalley, Breanna Nix, John Foster, Filo, Kolbi Jordan, Josh King, Jamal Roberts, and Ché.

American Idol season 23 episodes can be streamed on Hulu.

