"Definitely our winner"— American Idol fans react to Jamal Roberts advancing to Top 12

American Idol season 23's Top 14 took to the stage live on Sunday, April 27, 2025, during episode 13, in hopes of advancing to the Top 12. During the ABC show's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame special, famed musician Taylor James acted as a mentor to the singers as they sought his advice and suggestions ahead of their performances.

Ad

For Jamal Roberts' performance, the singer picked Shout, Pts. 1 & 2 by The Isley Brothers. Taylor James told him it was a "classic" during rehearsal and praised the singer in a confessional. He said Jamal was a natural singer and the choice of song was "perfect for him."

His choice of song and his performance earned the American Idol season 23 contestant enough votes to advance to the Top 12. Fans online reacted to Jamal's performance and praised him. One person wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

"Jamal hasn’t had a single miss this whole competition his vocals just get BETTER AND BETTER this was my favorite performance so far too definitely our winner."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"As many times as I’ve heard Shout, Jamal’s performance was so great I’m gonna watch it again!! Also giving David Ruffin vibes with those glasses - very cool!" a fan commented.

"I can already see who the final 2 who is going to be in this group and I desperately want Jamal to win... it would be something different," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of American Idol season 23 called Jamal the "best entertainer" on the show:

"I would say John is probably the most natural singer in the competition and Jamal is the best entertainer in the competition," a person wrote.

"Jamal had that hallelujah shouting dance going on!!! And his daughters are soo cute," a fan commented.

"Strong performance of Shout. Jamal's expression was a little meh for me at first, but it picked up and worked in the end. He is an elite singer. Just needs to make sure his face matches the song and performance," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of American Idol season 23 further said:

"This man is going to be among the finalists. I love seeing him on stage, he's great," a person wrote.

"King of Energetic performances. A rendition Mr Biggs would be absolutely proud of," a fan commented.

Jamal Roberts' performance earns him a standing ovation during American Idol's latest episode

Ad

In American Idol season 23 episode 13, Jamal Roberts performed Shouts, Pts. 1 & 2, on the stage. His performance was met with cheers from the studio audience while the judges and his fellow competitors stood up in appreciation.

Carrie Underwood shared her feedback first and told the American Idol season 23 contestant that she felt he was a little "timid" at the beginning, but understood as the song progressed that he had to have "somewhere to go." She added that Jamal's performance was "really great" and said it was the perfect song for him.

Ad

She added that if it were anyone else, it could have come across as a wedding karaoke song, but not with him. The American Idol season 23 judge concluded by noting that the performance was "amazing."

Luke Bryan also praised Jamal's song choice and said it was smart for him to pick that song. He said it was "fun," "energetic," and showed personality. He added that the American Idol seaon 23 participant knocked it "out of the park" every week.

Ad

"You don't understand, I saw you perform when I was a little boy in '77. You see, I saw you because that was so pro, it was so professional, man, you are so good," Lionel Richie said.

Ryan Seacrest joined the singer on stage with Jamal's daughters and said they hadn't seen their father in so long. The host asked how long it had been, and Jamal said he hadn't seen his children in a month, and they urged the audience to vote for the singer.

Ad

Fans of the ABC show commented on Jamal's performance online and predicted his future in the show.

Episodes of American Idol season 23 can be streamed on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More