How to vote for the Top 12 American Idol contestants via text?

American Idol season 23 has reached a new stage of the competition as singers move on to the Top 12. On April 27, 2025, the Top 14 contestants took to the stage to present love renditions of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame songs with hopes of securing a spot in the Top 12 of the competition. However, with 14 singers in the running, two were sent home while the rest advanced.

Ad

Based on America's 19 million votes, Desmond Roberts and Amanda Barise were eliminated from the race to the finish line. Meanwhile, the future of the singers who advanced remains in the hands of America. Viewers must vote for their favorite artists to help them progress in the competition and avoid elimination.

There are three ways America can vote to help contestants make it far in the tournament. They can go to AmericanIdol.com/Vote or vote through the American Idol app. A third way is to vote by SMS text. Each contestant has their own number that can be texted to 21523 to help them move ahead in the competition.

Ad

Trending

What are the American Idol Top 12 contestants' voting numbers?

Ad

Filo, who sang With a Little Help from My Friends by The Beatles, received positive feedback from the judges. To save him from elimination and help him move on in the competition, viewers can text 17 to 21523.

Mattie Pruitt, who presented the American Idol judges with her rendition of Piece of My Heart by Janis Joplin, was advised to find her confidence and push through. To save her from moving to the danger zone, fans can text 22 to 21523.

Ad

John Foster took on Jailhouse Rock by Elvis Presley for his Top 14 performance. His performance was appreciated by all three panelists. While Luke Bryan said he was proud of him, Carrie Underwood liked how he added his own touch to the song. Viewers can text 13 to 21523 to save John from elimination.

Jamal Roberts, the P.E. teacher from Meridian, Mississippi, wowed the American Idol judges with his rendition of Shout, Pts. 1 & 2 by The Isley Brothers. To help him move ahead in the competition, viewers can text 12 to 21523.

Ad

Canaan James Hill, the 17-year-old Dallas singer, presented a cover of Mary, Don't You Weep for his performance in the latest episode. Viewers can text 16 to 21523 to advance him in the competition.

Ad

Josh King, the 24-year-old North Carolina resident, sang The Longest Time by Billy Joel in the latest segment of the American Idol. Fans of the singer can text 21 to 21523 to save Josh from elimination.

Thunderstorm Artis, who sang Fire and Rain by James Taylor, garnered praise and applause from the panelists in the April 27 episode. America can text 23 to 21523 to vote for the 29-year-old artist.

Gabby Samone presented the American Idol judges with her rendition of Saving All My Love for You by Whitney Houston for her Top 14 performance. Fans of the 23-year-old singer can text 6 to 21523 to vote for her.

Ad

Breanna Nix impressed the panelists with her cover of Open Arms by Journey in episode 13 of American Idol. To help her advance in the competition, viewers need to text 9 to 21523.

Ad

To save Kolbi Jordan from elimination, America can text 3 to 21523. She sang You're All I Need to Get By by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell in the recent segment.

Ché, the 28-year-old singer from Essex, England, chose to sing It's a Man's, Man's, Man's World by James Brown for his Top 14 performance. He received positive feedback from all three panelists. To save him from elimination, viewers can text 1 to 21523.

Slater Nalley sang Your Song by Elton John in the April 27 episode of American Idol and was complimented for making the song his own. America can text 11 to 21523 to help him advance in the competition.

Ad

American Idol season 23 episodes can be streamed on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More