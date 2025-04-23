"You've got to be kidding"— American Idol fans react to Slater Nalley making it to the Top 14

American Idol season 23 aired a brand new episode this week on Monday, April 21, 2025. The segment saw the Top 20 get informed of their fate in the show as the Top 14 were named as they took to the stage one by one. As the contestants gathered backstage, Ryan Seacrest called them to the stage one by one and told them whether they were in the safe or at risk of going home.

When Staler Nalley was called to the stage, the host revealed that the singer had made it to the Top 14. As part of his latest performance, Slater sang This Ain't It by Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit.

Fans of American Idol season 23 commented on Slater's performance and his inclusion in the Top 14 online. One person wrote on X:

"You've got to be kidding with Slater. They Are only voting for him because of his sob story audition."

"Nothing against Slater, but I just don’t get how the judges gush over him again and again," a fan commented.

"i've said slater is my preference among the country boys, but his vocals sounded particularly rough tonight he definitely seems like a fan favorite, though, there's no denying that," a tweet read.

Some fans of American Idol season 23 commented on Slater's performance:

"Man, Slater just has his own sound, and he’s gonna get even better being 16 or 17. I’m guessing Gabby will take that final spot. #AmericanIdol the music drowning out the contestants at times tonight," a person wrote.

"Slater Nalley ALSO books an auto spot in the top 14 -- Interesting that his song tonight was "This Ain't It" -- maybe not his BEST vocal (it got a little screamy at times) so kind of wonder how safe he is for NEXT week - and then he FALLS DOWN THE STAGE STAIRS," a fan commented.

"You are telling me Slater got in over Amanda Gabby and Victor?????" a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 further commented online:

"youre right slater… this aint it!" a person wrote.

"Slater is IN. An original talent is so refreshing!" a fan commented.

The audience chants Slater Nalley's name after his rendition of This Ain't It by Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit on American Idol season 23

During American Idol season 23 episode 12, titled, Top 14 Reveal, Ryan Seacrest accompanied the remaining four contestants backstage as he revealed Slater's fate in the competition. He called the singer's name before he read out the results and told him that he had given it his all during Sunday's episode.

Ryan asked Slater if he was doing alright and the American Idol season 23 contestant said he was okay but nervous. The host told the contestant that was understandable and noted that the question was whether Slater's Soulshine performance was enough to impress America.

"After the nation wide vote, Slater, welcome to the Top 14," Ryan said.

Slater made his way to the stage to perform This Ain't It by Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit. After the American Idol season 23 contestant's performance ended, the audience chanted his name. Ryan Seacrest noted that he must be less nervous after knowing that he had made it to the Top 14.

The host further asked why Jason Isbell was one of his heroes and Slater said that the musician had been a hero to him since he started writing music and said being able to sing his song meant a lot to the participant.

Fans online reacted to Slater Nalley's performance online and were divided by his inclusion in season 23's Top 14.

Tune in every Sunday and Monday to watch new episodes of American Idol season 23 on ABC, or stream the available episodes on Hulu.

